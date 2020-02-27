Ready or not, Southwestern Athletic Conference play starts now for the Southern baseball team riding a six-game losing streak.
The Jaguars roll into Prairie View to take on the Panthers in a three-game series beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, with games at 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at Tankersly Field.
Wilhelm Allen, Darren Smith and Joe Battaglia are the scheduled starters for Southern in that order.
Southern most recently dropped 13-2 and 10-3 decisions at No. 2 Texas Tech with inconsistent play in all phases hampering the Jaguars' effort. Taj Porter had two hits in each game while Zavier Moore and Michael Wright each hit homers, the teams' first of the season. Outfielder Brendon Davis also had three hits in Wednesday’s game.
Coach Kerrick Jackson is hoping what his inexperienced team learned in defeat will help the reigning SWAC champions now that games have more meaning.
“We didn’t play good defense, we got some hits but late in the game, and we struggled on the mound to execute consistently,” Jackson said. “We continue to do things that put us in a bad position. We’ve got to keep coaching them up. Hopefully they learn from their mistakes and slow the game down. Right now it’s really fast for our guys, which is why we’re struggling.”
Southern fell behind Texas Tech 6-0 after two innings with an error on a ground ball and a dropped fly ball. Jerome Bohannon and Jacob Snyder combined for 14 strikeouts, and Snyder allowed one run in four innings.
“Bohannon was competitive throughout his outing,” Jackson said. “He ended on a good note. Davis was 3 for 5 with three well-hit balls (Wednesday). Taj Porter is starting to slowly but surely figure it out. He’s a guy we were really counting on. He was still in that press mode but was able to find the barrel a couple of times.”
Outfielder Brad Jenkins came up with a sore arm and was replaced by Wright in Wednesday’s game. Jenkins had Tommy John surgery, and Jackson said he wants to be careful with Jenkins’ usage.
Prairie View (2-7) is coming off an 18-35 season, 9-14 in SWAC play, and returns shortstop Andrew Garcia and second baseman Alex Martinez. Garcia leads the team with a .318 batting average, and Martinez has the team’s only home run.
The Panthers lost their first five games but have won two of the past four.
“We’re looking at going in there and learning from the mistakes in non-conference games, fix and adjust those,” Jackson said. “We’re still trying to figure out where (in lineup) some guys fit. We did not get the consistency we look for. Not being able to play last weekend hurt a little bit. Two more games would have helped us with some guys getting more at bats and giving us a better feel.”