Southern at Texas Southern
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: BBVA Stadium, Houston
TV: None
Radio: KQXL-FM, 106.5
What’s at stake
Every game is one-sixth of the season in the time-warped spring 2021 campaign, and here we are, one-third of the way through. There are four games left — COVID-19 permitting — and the Jaguars have already given up one loss to a division rival, meaning they are 1½ games behind Arkansas-Pine Bluff. It’s time for the sense of urgency to become a permanent companion. Texas Southern, and every opponent for the remainder of the season, has to be perceived as perennial SWAC powerhouse Alcorn State, only with the courage of commitment. Even winning out may not be enough, so just win out each week.
Key matchup
Southern running backs vs. Texas Southern run defense. The Jaguars still have one of the best running attacks in the conference, but injuries and fumbles have limited production. It’s more of a threat if Ladarius Skelton is taking snaps, because the option running attack make defenses less comfortable. It’s time for Devon Benn, Jarrod Sims and Craig Nelson to step up, hang on to the ball and barrel forward. The extra week will help the tight ends, key blockers on the flanks, to heal up and return. The Tigers shut down Prairie View's runners, holding them to 88 yards in their season opener. The Jaguars might need twice that to win.
Players to watch
Jaguars: Brandon Hinton has been the most targeted receiver, but the results have been mixed because of his drops, as well as a fumble against Alabama State. Opposing teams are scheming on Marquis McClain, so Hinton has to come through more consistently. DE Jordan Lewis was nowhere in sight last time out after a boffo opener with four sacks and 11 tackles. The defensive staff has to find a way to shake him loose and create havoc on passing downs. The secondary has done a good job on coverage thus far. The pass rush has to hold up its end.
Hornets: Running back LaDarius Owens leads the SWAC after gaining 119 yards in the Tigers' only game and, he is the kind of back that gives defenses fits. His speed and shifty moves make it hard to get a solid hit and he’s especially effective after power runner Jacorey Howard softens up the opponents between the tackles. Sophomore CB Matthew Williams already has three career picks and nine passes defended, so he will be lurking and trying to disrupt the battle between Skelton and John Lampley. He has gotten help from his pass rush, which produced three sacks last game.
Facts and figures
The Jaguars and Tigers are playing for the 75th time today, the second-oldest Southern rivalry. The 7:30 p.m. kickoff is the latest since 2013, when the Jaguars also had an 8 p.m. kick. ... Skelton needs 172 yards passing to reach 3,000 in his career and 14 yards rushing to reach 1,500. ... Southern coach Dawson Odums is 8-0 against Texas Southern. ... The Tigers allowed an average of 45.5 points per game in 2019. ... Southern hasn’t played in BBVVA Compass Stadium since 2017.
Numbers worth knowing
7 – Southern turnovers this season
15 – Consecutive losses for Texas Southern
1,121 – Southern QB John Lampley’s career passing yards
Prediction
Southern 31, Texas Southern 26: The Jaguars usually bounce back strong from conference losses and coming out of open dates under coach Dawson Odums. Managing the quarterback situation with two players can be delicate but may benefit the Jaguars if they can get the best of both worlds from John Lampley and Ladarius Skelton. The Jaguars for the first time this season will have game tape on the opponent and can do a better job of scheming, so expect a better, more consistent defensive performance. Texas Southern is still learning how to win under Clarence McKinney and is not quite ready to break its eight-game losing streak to Southern.