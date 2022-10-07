Eric Dooley knew this day was coming after he accepted the job as Southern University football coach. Jaguars defensive tackle Jason Dumas knew it, too.
Ten months after competing in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game for Prairie View, the pair will be on the other sideline trying to knock the Panthers off their West Division pedestal in a 4 p.m. game Saturday at Blackshear Stadium.
Both speak matter-of-factly about a place they spent four years and enjoyed many successes. As he attempts to deal with his emotions, Dooley said he recalled the words of his college coach Eddie Robinson during a similar scenario.
“My first time going against him, he just said, ‘Never let them (emotions) beat you,’ ” said Dooley, who played for Robinson at Grambling and went against him in the 1997 Bayou Classic, Robinson’s final season before retiring. “I understood what he was talking about.
“The emotions I don’t think are going to be there like folks think. It’s the way you prepare yourself. I do understand what’s taking place. It’s no different (than other games). We understand what we have to do.”
The last thing Dooley wants is a flood of emotions as he tries to re-create his Prairie View success at Southern, where he spent 14 years as an assistant coach. The stakes are high for the Jaguars (2-2, 1-1 SWAC) with the Panthers (3-2, 3-0) off to another good start.
“The game coming up is always the most important one,” Dooley said. “I have a lot of relationships there and I believe in building relationships. There’s a lot of guys there I recruited and a lot of coaches I coached and worked with, so there’s no question it’s going to be a hard-fought game with two good football teams and well-established coaching staffs.”
Dumas — who earned All-SWAC honors at PVU last year, the only school to offer him a scholarship out of St. James High School — likened the game to a return home for a family event. He expressed a love for his former school and said he transferred to Southern because of Dooley and the idea of playing closer to home, where his aging parents can see all of his home games.
The idea that Panther fans might heckle him didn't cross Dumas' mind.
“Heckling? I don’t think they are going to be on me,” Dumas said. “In my four years there I did some good things. I’m grateful for the experience being at Prairie View. My goal was to bring a championship. We didn’t, but I gave my all from the classroom to the football field.
“I wouldn’t say (PVU players are) friends, I’d say brothers. We were always in that mode of grinding together. We played for each other. This is the only time I have to go against them. I tried to not burn bridges and leave it the right way.”
Brothers, friends or enemies, the game is likely to be hotly contest. Another loss for the Jaguars would put them at 1-2 against division foes with a difficult string of conference games coming up. Last week’s victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff was encouraging with the improved play of quarterback BeSean McCray, who accounted for 320 yards and five TDs rushing and passing.
“I’m happy for that to finally take place,” Dooley said. “That’s identification for what I love doing. We had to work at some things. I don’t think we did anything differently. He understood the system and he came out and played well. The best thing is when a guy can correct himself.”
The Southern defense gave the offense a short field all night with five turnovers forced, and scored itself on a 62-yard pick-six by Corione Harris. The Jaguars held the Lions to 190 yards, including 3 yards rushing on 20 carries.
The coaching staffs know each other well, with Dooley bringing five assistants with him from his former school and leaving four behind. PVU coach Bubba McDowell was promoted to replace Dooley after 10 years as a Panthers assistant.
“The emotions are going to be high,” McDowell said. “We know what (Dooley) is about, that he can throw the ball. He’s an offensive guru. He’s got skilled guys.
"We’ll have to be on our P’s and Q’s if we want to come out victorious. The team that makes the fewest mistakes is probably the one that will win the game.”