Taneara Moore’s free-throw shooting in the final minute lifted Southern’s women to a 74-67 win over Mississippi Valley State on Monday evening at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
The game was close throughout, and the final score represented Southern’s largest lead of the game.
The game was tied 65-65 with a minute left when Moore was fouled driving to the basket. The foul was on the floor, but Southern was in the bonus, and Moore made both free throws to give the Jaguars (8-9, 5-1) the lead for good.
Including an intentional foul with 24 seconds left, Moore was fouled on each of Southern’s next three possessions and made five of six free throws to seal the Jaguars' fifth straight conference win.
Southern, which trailed 35-31 at halftime, remains tied for first place in the conference standings. The Jaguars shot 52 percent in the second half but could never shake the Delta Devils (3-13, 2-3).
Southern twice took four-point leads in the second half, but Valley hit a 3-pointer each time to keep the game close. Cailain Williams had a basket and an assist to help Southern take a 63-59 lead with 3:18 left to play, but Valley’s Lakendra Bassett hit a 3-pointer.
Bassett added two free throws with 1:09 left to tie the score 65-65 before Moore began her string of free throws.
“We got some good looks tonight, but for some reason we missed them,” Southern coach Carlos Funchess said. “On the road, missing 2-footers will come back to haunt you. Luckily we were at home, we did a good job making free throws down the stretch and we came away with the victory.”
Brittany Rose made three 3-pointers and led Southern with 21 points. Moore grabbed five rebounds and finished with 11 points, as did Alyric Scott.
Valley led 14-8 early in the second quarter, but defense helped Southern come storming back. Courtney Parson and Scott each had steals and runout baskets to start a 13-2 Southern run.
Including Rose’s 3-pointer from the top of the key, the Jaguars made seven of eight shots, and briefly took control of the game with a 21-16 lead. Valley continued to find success driving into the lane and led 31-25 after Desiray Mosley’s 3-pointer.
A pair of late offensive rebounds led to four second-chance points for Southern before Lakendra Bassett’s drive gave Valley a 35-31 halftime lead.