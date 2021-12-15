The Southern football program had the usual light traffic on the first day of the early signing period with newly hired coach Eric Dooley still scrambling in his first eight days on the job.
Dooley expects to sign “six to nine” players during the early period, but he said he won’t release the names until Saturday. He is also waiting for background checks to clear before making announcements about his first coaching staff at Southern.
The Jaguars lose 16 seniors from the team that went 4-7 under interim coach Jason Rollins. Dooley said there were a few specific areas of need but that the program is still on a “solid foundation” moving forward.
“There are some places we need to address,” said Dooley, a New Orleans native who coached at Southern as an assistant from 1997-2011. “We need depth on the offensive line, some depth at wide receiver and in the secondary, and we have to shore up the linebacker corps. That’s my assessment from looking at the team. I think we’re going to be able to coach some guys up.
“We have some key areas where we need key guys. I do believe we have a foundation when you look at the history of Southern University. They always expect to win. We just have some spots that need to fill quickly.”
Dooley said the advent of the transfer portal has changed the way he approaches the early signing period. Southern annually has signed 10 or fewer period in the early period and gone heavy in the February period.
“When the early signing day first came, you wanted that class knocked out early, but with the transfer portal you have to be careful and selective with who you sign early,” Dooley said. “It could become an issue with the transfer portal.”
Dooley is traveling back and forth from Texas to Louisiana while in transition from Prairie View, where he coached five seasons and compiled a 20-17 record in four seasons as head coach. His team won the Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division title but lost, 27-10, to Jackson State in the SWAC championship game.
A New Orleans native who played prep football at Fortier, Dooley has vast experience in the SWAC. Besides his 15 seasons — 14 working under Pete Richardson at Southern — he was offensive coordinator at Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Grambling, where the Tigers won two SWAC titles and a Black national championship.
“I’m excited to be back to a lot of familiar faces and places,” Dooley said this week. “There’s nothing like being home. My family is excited, my daughter attends Southern and is set to graduate in a semester.”
Southern fans can expect a lot of passing under Dooley, who coached wide receivers and running backs at Southern, and will serve as his own offensive coordinator. One member of the previous coaching staff, offensive line coach Chris Browne, will stay on in the same capacity.
“We were working to what coach Richardson wanted,” he said. “I have evolved since then, picking things and going to different places. I’ve been able to add some things to make it fully my offense.
“What better person to study under than coach Richardson. There are some things that are very important that he did that I take with me today. You try to only pick up good habits wherever you go.”
Bishop named All-American
Southern senior guard Jonathan Bishop was named to the BOXTOROW HBCU All-American team released Tuesday. Bishop, a 6-2, 290-pounder from Birmingham, Alabama, is a two-time All-SWAC players.