MADISON, Ala. — For the second day in a row Southern found itself locked in a pitchers' duel in the SWAC baseball tournament at Toyota Field.
This time the Jaguars came up short.
Pinch hitter Kellen Rogers singled home Andrew Garcia in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift Prairie View to a 2-1 win over Southern.
The loss drops Southern (16-28) into the loser’s bracket, where it will face Alcorn State at noon Friday. If Southern wins that game, it would advance to play Prairie View (14-16) again at 6 p.m. A loss in either game would end the Jaguars' season.
Rogers, a left-hander, led off the ninth by dropping a hit down the left-field line that got past left fielder Jonathan Evans. By the time Evans retrieved the ball in the corner, Rogers was on his way to third.
Southern reliever Dimitri Frank struck out pinch hitter Keanu Maldonado on three pitches and was ahead of Rogers with a 1-2 count when he sent the winning hit past right fielder Tremaine Spears, who had shifted closer to the infield.
The loss spoiled a strong outing for Jaguars starter Jerome Bohannon. He pitched 5-2/3 innings striking out nine while issuing two walks. He gave up five hits and an unearned run.
Prairie View took advantage of a Southern error to grab a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth. Andrew Garcia started things off reaching base on Zavier Moore’s throwing error. After a sacrifice bunt and a foul popout, Demarie Smith drove Garcia in with a single to right-center.
Southern came right back in the top of the sixth to tie the score. Colton Frank beat out an infield single and moved to second when Isaiah Adams was plunked. A bunt moved the runners up a base, and Judah Wilbur’s sacrifice fly to right allowed Frank to score from third.
In the eighth, Smith robbed Southern’s Jovante Dorris of a hit. With two outs, Dorris sent a fly ball to the warning track in left-center, where Smith made a leaping grab at the wall.