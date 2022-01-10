The Southern men’s and women’s basketball teams maintained their positions atop the SWAC standings as they swept Bethune-Cookman on Monday evening in Daytona Beach, Florida.
The Jaguars men overcame a halftime deficit and led most of the second half in a 69-59 win. The women used a big third quarter propelling them to a 74-47 win.
SOUTHERN MEN 69, BETHUNE-COOKMAN 59: On a night when Southern shot just 37.9% from the field, the Jaguars showed they were still capable of taking a lead on the road and holding on for the win.
Southern (9-7, 4-0) led 57-49 with 7:25 left to play, but the Jaguars missed their next eight shots from the field. Bethune-Cookman (3-12, 1-2) got as close as 59-55, but Southern came up big at the free-throw line to close out the win.
The Jaguars went 8 for 8 at the foul line in the final minute and finished the game 20 of 24.
Jayden Saddler was steady all game, and led Southern with 20 points. Brion Whitley added 11, and Tyrone Lyons battled foul trouble before finishing with 10.
Damien Sears had six rebounds, including four huge boards in the last two minutes. Saddler led Southern with nine rebounds.
The game was tied 15-15 in the early going. Marcus Garrett, who led Bethune-Cookman with 16 points, had three baskets to help the Wildcats take their largest lead at 33-24.
Saddler had two driving baskets, and Whitley made two 3-pointers to help Southern close to within 38-36 at halftime.
SOUTHERN WOMEN 74, BETHUNE-COOKMAN 47: Bethune-Cookman had success working its half-court offense against the Southern women. The problem for the Wildcats was getting into its offense.
Southern forced 28 turnovers, six during a 15-0 run in the opening minutes of the third quarter, and the Jaguars went on to post a 74-47 win over the Wildcats at Moore Gymnasium.
Southern held a 28-27 halftime lead, but quickly moved out to a 43-27 lead with four minutes left in the third quarter. The turning point came when Southern made three consecutive 3-pointers, two by Amani McWain and another by Diamond Hunter.
The win keeps Southern (9-6, 4-0) in first place in the SWAC standings. The Jaguars are off until Jan. 17 when they play at Grambling.
Kayla Watson led Southern with 17 points, and got help from McWain (13 points) and Genovea Johnson (11 points). Nakia Kincey scored seven points and pulled down a team-high seven rebounds.
Bethune-Cookman (2-11, 0-3) was done in by a poor third quarter for the second consecutive game. The Wildcats led Grambling 31-30 on Wednesday, but were outscored 19-4 in the third quarter before absorbing a 66-61 loss.
Taylor Williams was the only Wildcat in double figures with 11 points. She also had a team-high six turnovers.
In the first quarter, Southern did not allow Bethune-Cookman to get off a shot in the first three minutes. The Jaguars forced five turnovers, and took a 10-0 lead after Tyneisha Metcalf fed Raven White for an inside basket with 6:30 to go in the first quarter.
Bethune-Cookman began to solve Southern’s press, and came back with a 20-4 run that gave the Wildcats a six-point lead. Amana McWain’s 3-pointer and seven points by Watson helped Southern battle back to take a 28-27 halftime lead.
Bethune-Cookman shot 59.7% from the field in the first half, but Southern took 18 more shots and grabbed nine rebounds.