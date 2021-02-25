1. Who’s throwing
Coach Dawson Odums exhibited his usual amount of coaching paranoia by concealing the identity of his starting quarterback. Media were asked not to quiz other Jaguars on the subject. Ladarius Skelton, who started the past 19, is the most likely but is getting competition from Bubba McDaniel and John Lampley, who started five games in 2018. Odums has hinted Southern fans might see two quarterbacks in the game at the same time, and with a new offensive coordinator, who knows?
2. Who’s catching
WR Brandon Hinton and RB Devon Benn are the top returning receivers with 24 catches each in 2019, so the passing game will hinge on the development of some unproven quantities. Auburn transfer Marquis McClain has been getting raves from Odums while freshman Tyler Kirkwood of Holy Cross and Hinton are listed as starters. Another transfer, Jorien Vallien, is listed behind McClain and Kendric Jones is another possibility, bringing speed if not size (5-7, 155).
3. Secondary shuffle
Jakoby Pappillion, one of Southern’s defensive stalwarts in 2019, will be limited as he eases back into the lineup from a torn labrum. Maliz Ellis is taking his spot at Sam linebacker, which plays more like a strong safety. Jakobi Jones will open at rover, a key position in the Jaguars scheme, while Chase Foster appears to have nailed down the free safety spot. Odums said Pappillion will make the trip and is expected to play but has been missing practice time as he recovers.
4. Hi Mom!
With a spring schedule and the larger schools college programs on hiatus, Southern will get more exposure than usual, with three appearances on ESPN3: Friday’s game with Alabama State, next week’s home game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and April 10 at Prairie View. A fourth appearance will be the annual Bayou Classic on NBC Sports on April 17 in Shreveport. That TV time will be a nice bonus from a season filled with restrictions and other obstacles due to the COVID-19 pandemic.