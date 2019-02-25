Southern had a chance to knock off Alabama State on Monday night, but the Jaguars came up short when they needed a big play.
With time running out, Richard Lee’s 3-point try from the left wing was too hard, and Alabama State escaped the F.G. Clark Activity Center with a 60-57 win.
Southern (5-23, 4-11 SWAC) led 30-27 at halftime, but Alabama State wasted no time asserting itself in the second half. Jacoby Ross made a 3-pointer from the top of the key and was fouled by Southern’s Bryan Assie. Ross made the foul shot, and Alabama State had the lead.
Southern forced three ties in the second half, but it never again took the lead.
“We didn’t make the shots that we made last game (a 59-49 win over Alabama A&M),” Southern coach Sean Woods said. “You’ve got to give Alabama State credit. They had staying power. They withstood a major run that we made in the first half, and they didn’t give in.”
Sidney Umude led Southern with 18 points while Richard Lee added 16 points and six rebounds. Alex Ennis had eight rebounds as Southern outrebounded the Hornets 33-29.
Alabama State (11-14, 9-5) was topped by A.J. Farrar with 20 points; 16 of those came in the first half when he single-handedly kept the Hornets within striking distance.
Southern pulled even for the last time at 44-44 on Lee’s assist to Umude with 6:53 left to play. Jacoby Ross and Leon Daniels each hit 3-pointers to key an 8-2 spurt for the Hornets.
With three minutes left, Southern’s offense began to click, and the Jaguars scored on four consecutive possessions. The last produced another Umude basket off an assist from Lee, and had Southern within 58-57 with 48 seconds left.
Hornets guard Kevin Holston was called for an offensive foul with 27 seconds left to give Southern a chance to take the lead, but the Jaguars couldn’t convert.
Umude’s jumper from the right wing was short. Lee got the rebound, but his short shot from the right baseline hit the side of the rim and bounced over the goal.
Daniels made two free throws with four seconds left to give Alabama State a 60-57 lead.
Southern raced out to a 13-2 lead eight minutes into the game. With Farrar scoring eight points, Alabama State responded with a 12-0 run to take the lead. Farrar scored on a follow shot at the half’s midway point to give the Hornets a 15-14 lead, but Southern’s offense came alive.
The Jaguars scored on seven of their next eight possessions to move back out in front, 30-21. Lee had two 3-pointers, and Aaron Ray had another. Southern missed its last three shots of the half, and Alabama State pulled to within 30-27 at halftime.