Southern had no success figuring out Tulane starter Tyler Hoffman on Tuesday night, and the Jaguars struggled against a series of relievers in the late innings, too.
That was the recipe for a shutout loss coach Chris Crenshaw attributed more to his hitters’ approach than the Green Wave’s dominance on the mound.
Tulane (6-6) won 6-0 at Turchin Stadium, beating Southern (4-7) for the 17th consecutive time and extending its lead in the all-time series to 28-3.
“We just didn’t have a good night,” Crenshaw said. “He pitched hittable pitches and we didn’t get good swings off of them, and when he got ahead (in the count) he buried it and we chased them.”
The Jaguars struck out 16 times and had only three hits, failing to get anyone on base for the first four innings. When they finally threatened with a pair of hits and a walk in the fifth, Tremaine Spears was thrown out trying to steal third base after stealing second and Hoffman registered his eighth strikeout against Bubba Thompson to get out of trouble.
Tulane was 0 for 17 for the year in throwing out base stealers until then.
Southern did not get another runner on base until Tulane’s Jake McDonald and Camryn Szinski each issued walks in the eighth, but Jovante Dorris struck out on a 2-2 count to end that opportunity.
Ryan Ollison led off the ninth with a double but was stranded there as the Jaguars were shut out for the first time since Tulane also did the trick on March 7 a year ago.
Southern was coming off a weekend sweep of Grambling when it scored 24 runs but could not sustain that momentum against Hoffman, who aside from a rough five-batter stretch in the fourth inning at Southeastern Louisiana last weekend has struck out 21 while allowing zero runs over 12 innings across three starts.
Ollison, Spears and AJ Walker accounted for the Jaguars’ only hits.
“I’ve always said we’ve probably got the most experienced and inexperienced group out of anybody right now,” said Crenshaw, in his first year as Southern coach. “These guys have played with each other now for 11 games, so we have to work on everything. I think it will all come together at one point in time.”
Tulane scored all the runs it would need in the third inning, getting its only hit of the stanza on an RBI single by Jared Hart while taking advantage of three walks and an error by third baseman Bubba Thompson to go ahead 3-0. Southern’s early strategy of using one pitcher per inning worked through two innings, but arm No, 3, Jerry Burkett (0-1), ran into all sorts of trouble with his control.
Tulane tacked on a run in the fourth on Collin Burns’ double and scored two more in the sixth, getting singles from pinch hitter Logan Stevens, Hart and Burns.
Robert Price, Turner Thompson, Jake McDonald, Camryn Szinski finished off the Jaguars. Price went 3 for 3 on strikeouts in the sixth inning, meaning all but seven of Southern’s outs to that point had come on Ks.
“It was kind of a business-like approach tonight,” Tulane coach Travis Jewett said. “The goal was to be 6-6 at the end of the day and we were able to do that. Hopefully that will give us a good feeling heading into the weekend.”