Two short years ago, Garrett Urban was struggling.
He was missing way more kicks than he wanted to.
Included in those misses was a 28-yard chip shot with six minutes left that cost Grambling a victory over Alabama State.
"I've never felt so low," Urban said about that kick.
Fast forward to Saturday, and Grambling's junior from Houston was flying on Cloud Nine.
You can now just call him the Urban Legend.
Urban got a bit of redemption, booting the biggest kick of his life while also helping Grambling boot away three years of frustration in the Bayou Classic.
Urban's 25-yard dagger with two ticks remaining gave Grambling a long-awaited victory over the Jaguars.
Final score: Grambling 29, Southern 26.
It was the Tigers' first victory over the Jags since 2017.
They can thank Urban for that. He made five field goals in the game and two extra points, accounting for 17 of the G-Men's 29 points to earn MVP honors.
His performance may not be enough for Hollywood producers to film the sequel to "Grambling's White Tiger," the 1981 movie about Jim Gregory, Grambling's first white quarterback in 1962. But it's surely enough to put Urban in Grambling lore, much like another field goal by a guy named Garrett (Saints' kicker Garrett Hartley) did 11 years ago through those very same uprights. Hartley's sent the Saints to the Super Bowl. Urban's sent Grambling into the offseason on a high note in what was a disappointing 4-7 season.
His game-winner came after Southern called three consecutive timeouts to try to freeze him.
"I think it's funny when they do that," Urban said. "I just go through my routine."
He drilled it, helping erase all the low moments he's had in his career. He credits his family for helping get him through those times.
"When I was down, they were always trying to pick me up," Urban said.
Terrence Graves, named Grambling's interim coach just two weeks ago after Broderick Fobbs was fired, had all the confidence in the world in Urban.
"It's a testament to his intestinal fortitude," Graves said. "Garrett had a setback, was pressing too hard and things of that nature. But then he got it done. You can see what the results are of sticking to it and just having intestinal fortitude."
Urban capped off what was a helter skelter final quarter that saw the two teams combine for 23 points. This thriller came just seven months after the two teams played a Bayou Classic that was anything but a classic.
In that one, the Jaguars put a 42-point beatdown on the Tigers on a dreary day in Shreveport.
Back in New Orleans where it belongs after a pandemic that led to the Southwestern Athletic Conference playing last season in the spring, the Tigers and Jags put the word "classic" right back in it, keeping the 55,791 in attendance on the edge of their seats until the very end.
"It feels great," Graves said. "For the last few years, they have had our number. I told the guys we've gotta turn the page of this thing."
Nobody turned the page quite like Urban, who didn't have to walk off the field hanging his head this time. He had plenty to smile about.
But he isn't satisfied with just kicking the game-winner and clutching that MVP trophy.
"The storms aren't always over," Urban said. "I still have work to do."
But he should've slept well Saturday night.
After all, he's the Urban Legend now.