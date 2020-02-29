LORMAN, Miss. — Three quarters of futility was too much for the Southern women’s basketball team to overcome Saturday afternoon at Alcorn State.
After trailing most of the game, Southern rallied to take the lead twice in the fourth quarter but couldn’t hold off Alcorn State. The Braves outscored Southern 9-2 in the final three minutes to take a 58-53 Southwestern Athletic Conference win at the Whitney Complex.
The loss drops Southern (13-14, 11-5) into fourth place in the conference standings. Southern will need to hang on to that spot in order to host a first round SWAC tournament game.
Alcorn State (12-16, 8-8), which lost at Southern 74-57 on Feb. 8, took a 38-36 lead into the fourth quarter. Three-point plays by Brittany Rose and Alyric Scott and Amani McWain’s 3-pointer gave Southern its first lead since the first quarter at 49-46.
After Alcorn's Cayla Obillo tied the game with a 3-pointer, Raven White scored on a follow shot to give Southern its last lead at 51-49 with 3:18 left to play. From there, Southern made just one of five shots from the field and missed two free throws, while Alcorn State hit 3 of 4 shots and made all three of its free throws.
For the game, Southern made 20 of 55 shots (36.4%) and was led by White with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Scott finished with 11 points and nine rebounds, and Rose had nine points and 10 rebounds.
Southern out-rebounded Alcorn 46-36, but turnovers and missed free throws bothered the Jaguars all game. Southern had 27 turnovers and made just 9 of 22 free throws.
Cayla Obillo made two of her three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, and scored 13 points for Alcorn. Diamond Hall also scored 13 and added nine rebounds and five steals.
Southern led 9-5 in the early going before five points from Obillo helped the Braves surge to a 16-11 lead after one quarter. Alcorn took its largest lead of the half at 24-16. Scott’s 3-pointer left Southern trailing 24-19 at halftime.