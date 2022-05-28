BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — For the second straight season, coach Chris Crenshaw is leading his Southern University squad into the championship game of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Baseball tournament.
The Jaguars got off to a fast start and kept it going en route to a 10-2 victory over Florida A&M, which had beaten the West Division champs earlier Saturday.
Southern will take on Alabama State in the title game at noon Sunday at Regions Field.
“I stay out the way,” Crenshaw said of his team’s repeated late-season success. “That's the best I can tell you. As long as I stay out of the way, I feel like we play good.”
In the final contest of the day, Southern got a big game from right-fielder Tremaine Spears. The senior drove in five runs and scored once, going 2 for 2 with a home run, a triple, a sacrifice fly and a sac bunt.
“He's done that a lot,” Crenshaw said of his offensive star. “That's nothing new. We expect him to come through in the clutch like that. He's done it the time he's been here.”
As it did in its 11-7 loss to FAMU earlier Saturday, Southern took a 3-0 lead in the first inning. This time, the lead grew to 5-0 before the Rattlers put two runs on the board in the top of the seventh inning.
The Jaguars answered those two runs with four of their own. Hunter Tabb had an RBI single in the frame while Spears and Caleb Tart brought home one apiece.
In the meantime, Southern starting pitcher Christian Davis was masterful on the mound. The sophomore left-hander scattered eight hits over seven innings with two walks, four strikeouts and no earned runs in 120 pitches.
Mykel Page closed out the final two innings on the mound, striking out three. Dallas Tease took the loss for FAMU.
Crenshaw said he had not decided who will pitch for his team Sunday against the Hornets, who remained unbeaten in this tournament by defeating Bethune Cookman 4-1.
“It'll be a hard-fought game on both sides,” Crenshaw said. “That's about it. I expect both teams to play hard. Whoever is successful with two outs or with runners in scoring position will probably come out on top.”