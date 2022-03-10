BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Having survived an up-and-down finish to their regular season, the Southern Jaguars entered the Southwestern Athletic Conference men's basketball tournament as the No. 3 seed, hopeful they could make a run for the title.
Instead, their archrivals ran past them.
Tra'Michael Moton had 12 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists to carry Grambling to a 60-58 win in the first round of the SWAC tournament, completing a three-game sweep and ending the Jaguars' season in disappointing fashion.
Southern (17-14) started 9-2 in SWAC play but faded down the stretch, going 3-4 to finish the regular season.
Grambling (12-19) advanced to the semifinals, where it will face second-seeded Texas Southern at 2 p.m. Friday. Texas Southern had earned a spot in the semifinals with a 54-40 victory Wednesday over Jackson State.
The Tigers entered the game having dropped six out of their last seven. Their last victory was Feb. 19 against Southern in the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
Grambling coach Donté Jackson improved to 10-2 all-time against the Jaguars.
Prince Moss had 11 points and eight rebounds for Grambling (12-19). Cameron Christon added six rebounds for the Tigers, who shot 43% from the floor and made 11 of 16 free throws.
Tyrone Lyons scored nine of his 13 points in the first half for Southern (17-14). He added eight rebounds and one steal. Brion Whitley added 13 points, two rebounds and two assists. Terrell Williams Jr. posted 10 points and five rebounds.
The Jaguars were 19 of 52 from the field (37%) on Thursday.
A'mari McCray's layup gave Grambling a 60-56 advantage with 38 seconds left, but P.J. Byrd scored at the other end, keeping it a two-point game at 60-58.
Southern got the ball again and called a timeout with 9.6 seconds remaining, setting up a chance to tie the score or take the lead.
After a timeout, Moss fouled Brendon Brooks, who missed the front end of a one-and-one.
The Tigers' Shawdarius Cowart was immediately fouled with 1.5 seconds remaining. He, too, missed the front end of a one-and-one attempt, but the Jaguars didn't have enough time to get off a shot.