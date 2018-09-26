John Lampley quit youth baseball more than a decade ago.
Sliding, apparently, is not one of the skills he retained all these years.
Each time Southern’s quarterback tucks the ball under his arm, he does so with a reckless abandon for what comes next.
On the Jaguars' sideline, the philosophical battle between players wanting to fight for every yard and their coaches thinking about the health of their offensive leader is alive and well.
Following last Saturday’s comeback win against Alabama A&M, coach Dawson Odums said he hopes Lampley will be more cautious in the future with the punishment the sophomore takes, either by sliding or finding the sideline.
As for Lampley looking to create a spark with his feet, Southern doesn’t want that to end anytime soon.
Lampley is the first true dual-threat quarterback at Southern since Odums took over the program long-term in 2013.
Already this season, only four games into a 10-game schedule, the first-year starter ran for more net yards (255) than any other single player over the course of a full year under Odums.
Lampley’s current numbers are modest at best. Two of those four games were against FBS opponents, and the lone drop in competition came against NAIA Langston — a game that ended before the fourth quarter because of lightning.
But if Lampley continues on his current pace of just under 64 net yards per game, he will, by the end of the season, easily surpass the sum total of every quarterback Southern put on the field from the 2015-17 — a number which includes the 118 yards Lampley gained last season as a backup.
In just 11 career games for Southern, Lampley’s 373 yards are more the career rushing total of four-year starter Austin Howard, who ran for 366 yards in 43 games.
Combine all that with Lampley's 151.3 yards passing per game, and he becomes the fourth-most productive player in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.
In all, at an average of 215.0 yards from scrimmage, Lampley is more than 150 yards per game more productive than any other teammate.
“I saw him take a step forward Saturday in that he scrambled out and got to the sideline and got out of bounds,” Odums said. “It’s OK for him to run; he’s just got to make good decisions once he gets out there. You see him try to get down. He understands he’s got to protect himself and protect the ball.”
Lampley’s ground game arrives at an opportune moment for Southern.
The stable of running backs, considered to be a strength going into the season, failed to impress early on.
Only sophomore Devon Benn made consistent gains at 60.3 yards per game and a lone touchdown — the same amount of scores as Lampley. Benn is the conference’s fourth leading rusher among running backs.
Jamarqueza Mims, listed on the depth chart as the No. 2 tailback, finally found the end zone for the first time in his career against Alabama A&M on a 25-yard run.
The rest of the workload is on Lampley to move the chains.
Odums made a point of noting the majority of Lampley’s pickups came on scrambles and run-pass options, not designed quarterback runs. But the context of the gains means little compared to the results. Of Southern’s 35 first downs Southern has picked up with run plays, its quarterback has accounted for nine.
Quarterbacks have not been available to the media this season. Southern declined to make any players available following Saturday’s win or during regularly scheduled media sessions this week.
“The scrambling yards are extra yards that he’s helping the offense to move the chains,” Odums said. “To me, that’s what it’s all about when you’ve got a dual-threat guy back there. Now, some things are going to change going forward because you can’t just leave rush lanes open to allow him to escape because you know he can run. You always have to account for the quarterback.”
Southern installed more run-pass options into the playbook this season in anticipation for a more mobile quarterback taking the reins from Howard.
Saturday’s homecoming game against Alcorn State is a good test for how affective Lampley and the new offense can be.
Over the previous three years, Alcorn tore apart Southern’s defense with the dual-threat capabilities of Lenorris Footman. In his sophomore and junior seasons alone, Footman torched the Jaguars for 791 total yards and 11 touchdowns.
Current Alcorn quarterback Noah Johnson has picked up where Footman left off with 273 yards rushing and 660 passing.
But unlike years past, Southern feels slightly more prepared to defend a dual-threat quarterback, having practiced against one with its own offense.
The same is true about Alcorn.
And after the past two weeks, the Braves are well aware the days of Southern’s quarterbacks playing one-dimensional are long gone.
“When you see a dual-threat quarterback, there’s certain things you have to do different,” Alcorn coach Fred McNair said. “You have to prepare yourself for it.”