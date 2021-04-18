Southern’s baseball team had to wait all weekend to start a big Southwestern Athletic Conference series against Prairie View.
When the opening game finally started Sunday, the Jaguars then had to wait for offense.
They’re still waiting.
Southern couldn’t put together hits at the right time and lost 5-1 to Prairie View in a series that will conclude with a noon doubleheader Monday.
The Jaguars (11-18, 9-7 SWAC) had seven hits and three doubles, but they managed only one RBI, when Jonathan Evans was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the first to tie the game at 1.
The next batter, Jahli Hendricks, grounded out to leave the bases loaded.
Gordon helped Prairie View (5-14, 5-6) take control in the middle innings. He hit a solo home run in the third inning, singled home another run in the fourth and then initiated a double steal later in the inning. He was thrown out at second, but Garcia scored to make it 4-1.
John Guienze (0-3), Wilhelm Allen and Jacob Snyder each pitched three innings for Southern.