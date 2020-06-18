A pair of Southern Jaguars football games have been canceled because of coronavirus, according two two reports, but athletic director Roman Banks says plans aren't finalized yet.

A New York Times report published Wednesday said two of the Jaguars' games have been canceled: a neutral-site game in Detroit on Sept. 5 between the Jaguars and Tennessee State and the Jaguars' home opener Sept. 12 vs. Florida A&M.

The Tallahassee Democrat reported Thursday morning that FAMU athletic director Kortne Gosha said his school is "in conversations to replace the game."

"From my understanding, Southern is not playing for the first couple of weeks. Our trip to Baton Rouge is canceled," Gosha said in the report.

In a text message to The Advocate, Banks said plans are "not 100 percent yet."

In April, Banks said if the Jaguars cannot play their games with Tennessee State and Florida A&M, it could cost the school $750,000.

Southern's football schedule, because of coronavirus, has been a major topic recently.

Banks caused a stir during a Southern University System meeting last week by saying Southern's annual showdown against Grambling likely would not be held in at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in either 2020 and perhaps even 2021.

Banks reiterated this week that no final decision has been made about where this year’s 47th Bayou Classic will be played. But he said he is vetting three other possible locations — LSU’s Tiger Stadium, Independence Stadium in Shreveport and the Jaguars' A.W. Mumford Stadium.

The only time the Bayou Classic was not played at the Superdome was 2005 when it was played in Houston following Hurricane Katrina.

The reports of Southern and Tennessee State canceling two games appear to make them the first college football schools in the country to cancel multiple football games because of COVID-19.

The Southern Heritage Classic, pitting Jackson State vs. Tennessee State in Memphis in early September, has announced its game is canceled.

Staff writer Robin Fambrough contributed to this report.