Playing the best can bring out the best in basketball teams, and for three quarters the Southern women’s basketball squad showed what it was capable of against Jackson State.
In the fourth quarter, Jackson State relied on the inside play of Ameshya Williams-Holliday, the Southwestern Athletic Conference player of the year, as the top-seeded Tigers rallied past No. 4 seed Southern for a hard-fought 59-46 semifinal win at the SWAC tournament in Birmingham, Alabama.
Williams-Holliday virtually was unstoppable in the paint, scoring 20 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. The Tigers also got double-figure performances from Keshuna Luckett (13 points), Lamiracle Sims (10 points) and Daja Woodard (10 rebounds).
Southern (14-17) led 43-39 after Amani McWain made the first basket of the fourth quarter. Jackson State quickly pulled even as Williams-Holliday and Daja Woodard both scored on follow shots to tie the game.
Nakia Kincey made a free throw to give Southern its last lead at 44-43, but Southern trailed only 47-46 after Genovea Johnson’s jumper with 6:50 left to play. Jackson State (22-6) went on to outscore Southern 9-0 in the closing minutes.
Including three wins in the 2021 SWAC tournament, Friday’s win was Jackson State’s 36th consecutive in league play. The Tigers will play Alabama State, a 74-59 winner over Grambling, in the championship game Saturday.
Southern’s defense gave Jackson State trouble all game. The Jaguars had 11 steals and forced 22 turnovers as they held the Tigers to their lowest point total during the winning streak.
Both teams shot under 44% for the game, but Jackson State made up for the misses with dominating work on the boards. The Tigers pulled 18 offensive rebounds and won the overall rebounding battle 48-28.
After trailing 25-23 at halftime, Southern opened the third quarter with a 12-3 run. The Jaguars forced four turnovers during the spurt and led 35-28 after Chloe Fleming’s jumper with five minutes to go in the quarter.
Kincey’s 3-pointer helped Southern take a 41-36 lead before Jackson State made 3 of 4 free throws in the last minute to get within two points entering the fourth quarter.
Johnson, Kincey and Diamond Hunter each scored eight points for Southern.