Southern started its second week of spring practice Wednesday with its second day in full pads under beautiful bright blue skies for first-year coach Eric Dooley.
A former Jaguar assistant, Dooley is instituting significant changes in a program that was relying on defense and a strong running game for most of the past 10 years.
Dooley said the offense is picking up the nuances of his wide-open passing attack that will include run-pass option plays, and the team in general got a taste of his expectations in the pre-spring conditioning program.
“We’re improving every day,” Dooley said. “Guys are locked in as far as retaining the information we’re giving them. They’re working extremely hard.”
“My strength coach (Richard Johnson) had an opportunity to work with those guys for seven weeks. They had an example of what to expect. They were prepared for it and in shape. Looking for high execution this week. They understand what I’m looking for, the tempo I like to go in.”
Junior college transfer BeSean McCray, holdover Bubba McDaniel and sophomore Harold Blood are competing to run the offense, but Dooley would not single out any of the three as ahead of the others. He’s pleased that the threesome has worked together on top of competing with each other.
“I’m never going to be satisfied but it’s everything I expected,” Dooley said. “All three guys are doing a great job competing. They’re out there to win it but helping one another. They all understand only one guy is is going to be out there. They have a great competitive spirit.”
McCray worked out with the first group, followed by McDaniel and Blood. Dooley has said he will continue to churn the roster. He could possibly bring in another quarterback after spring through the transfer portal as well as players at other positions.
Another critical area on offense is the line, which lost All-SWAC players in guard Jonathan Bishop and tackle Ja’Tyre Carter. Bernard Childs was working at right guard and Cherlson Paul at left tackle, along with returning starters Dallas Black at center, Brian Williams at left guard and Jeremiah Stafford at right tackle.
Dooley added the Jaguars have had some issues with the offensive line depth being “banged up.”
Defensively, Dooley said the secondary has been a pleasant surprise with the addition of transfers such as Kolby Phillips, Rudy Dyson, Keylin Roach and Joshua Short. One holdover Dooley complimented was returning cornerback Glenn Brown.
“Glenn Brown has been doing a tremendous job, great size, great speed,” Dooley said of the former Destrehan player who had 24 tackles, seven pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble last season. “He’s soaking up all the knowledge and running the scheme to the best of his ability.
“I’m pleased with the secondary. That was a spot we had to get filled. Bringing in some older guys in midyear with the guys here and those guys are stepping up and accepting the challenge. It’s creating a good atmosphere back there.”
Defensive tackle Davin Cotton is sitting out the spring with a knee injury. Defensive end Jalen Ivy and defensive back Deitron Parker missed Wednesday’s workout for health reasons.