From the moment Southern kicked off its season at TCU on Sept. 1 to the final whistle against Grambling in the Bayou Classic on Nov. 24, the Jaguars will have spent nine Saturdays away from A.W. Mumford Stadium.
Six of those weekends are away games, and another three weeks are open. Four of those six games are against Southwestern Athletic Conference opponents.
And yet Saturday's game at Prairie View is the only true conference road game the Jaguars face this season. Every other game taking place on a neutral site.
Just throw another log on the fire that is the challenge of playing the SWAC’s hottest team.
“We try to act like we’re at home and this is our turf,” cornerback Demerio Houston said. “We defend wherever we play.”
Southern (2-3, 1-1) has an impeccable record at home in six-plus seasons under coach Dawson Odums. The Jaguars' 20-3 loss to Alcorn State on Sept. 29 ending a streak of 10 consecutive wins at Mumford Stadium.
But their record at other SWAC stadiums — 18-4 under Odums — isn't shabby, either.
Southern is 4-2 against Prairie View under Odums, but this could be the Panthers' strongest team to date. Led by former Southern and Grambling assistant Eric Dooley, Prairie View (3-3, 2-0) beat two-time defending champion Grambling two weeks ago in a 22-16 upset.
“That's just another venue," Odums said. "They're fan base will come out and I think it's their first home game. They've been on the road the first six games, so it ought to be a good environment. But our guys enjoy good environments. That's why they come to Southern University."
Jaguar Journal
"The Jaguar Journal," Baton Rouge’s longest running sports talk radio program, was honored by the City Council on Wednesday for its 20-year anniversary on the air.
The show, currently hosted by Reggie Flood and Perry White, is dedicated to Southern athletics, one of the few of its kind over the years in the city.
Listeners can tune into the show from 7-9 a.m. Saturdays on WBRP-FM, 107.3.
Bus tickets
Fans looking to make the trip to Texas this weekend can join the Southern University Quarterback Club on its bus trip to Prairie View.
Packages are $280 for a single, $440 for double, $600 for triple or $740 for a quad occupancy that includes tickets, hotel, transportation and lunch.
Those looking to book travel or for more information can contact president Reginald Jarvis at (225) 939-5906 or vice president Lillian Jones at (225) 247-1437.
Road closures
Fans making the trip by themselves may want to leave a little early Saturday.
The portion of U.S. 290 leading to Prairie View, Texas, from Houston is expected to face lane closures this weekend because of construction, forcing fans to take detours to get into town.