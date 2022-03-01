If you want to catch the Southern baseball team in action, Tuesday’s home game against McNeese State will be the last chance for more than three weeks.
The Jaguars and Cowboys have a first-pitch nonconference game at 6 p.m. at Lee-Hines Field. Southern doesn’t play another home game until the Southwestern Athletic Conference home-opening series against Grambling on March 25.
Southern (2-6) has lost six consecutive games after a 2-0 start as Chris Crenshaw tries to sort out his pitching staff and get his hitters going.
“We’re still building; the foundation is good, we’ve just got to get some of these freshmen to come along,” Crenshaw said. “Hopefully these next couple of weeks they’ll come along and be better than they are now going toward conference play.”
Southern plays a three-game series at Texas-San Antonio this weekend and has a midweek game at Houston on March 9 before another weekend series at Texas State. The Jaguars open conference play with a three-game set at Arkansas-Pine Bluff March 18-20 and another midweek game at Mississippi State before playing at home again.
The Jaguars went 0-4 against LSU and Towson at Alex Box Stadium last weekend, including a 15-0 rout Sunday by LSU. Crenshaw said he wasn’t happy with the umpiring behind the plate. Three Southern pitchers walked 14 batters and struck out five. Three LSU pitchers had nine strikeouts and two walks.
“The umpire’s strike zone was different for us than it was for LSU after watching the video last night,” Crenshaw said. “They were getting pitches we weren’t getting. It’s tough when you can’t see that during the game. If you watch the tape it’s right there. It’s blatant. He was biased last night. He didn’t call the game fair. That’s part of it. You have to live with it.
“I thought we had some good at bats, hit some balls hard. They were positioned well and made some catches, made it look easy.”
Southern is led by infielder Hunter Tabb, who is batting .400. Jovante Dorris and JJ Rollon are each batting .333 and O’Neill Burgos .320.
Southern will be without shortstop Justin Wiley, who pulled a hamstring Sunday. Caleb Tart and Jalon Mack will compete for the job.
Khristian Paul will start Tuesday for Southern. He threw two innings against Missouri and allowed one run with three strikeouts. Crenshaw said he hopes to use fewer than the 10 pitchers he used against Missouri last Wednesday.
“I hope tomorrow they come out and throw it over the plate to give us a chance,” Crenshaw said. “Paul is slowly building back up (from injury). That’s why he went only two innings last Wednesday. We might get a couple more freshmen out there.”
McNeese (6-2) swept a four-game series with Alcorn State, and also has two wins against Stony Brook and a 3-2 loss to Houston on its ledger. Infielder Kade Morris is hitting .474 with a homer and six RBIs while infielder Brad Burckel is batting .444 with nine RBIs.