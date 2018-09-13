Fans attending Southern’s home opener on Saturday can rest easy knowing they won’t have to fight their way through limited entrances at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
Athletic Director Roman Banks announced on coach Dawson Odums’ weekly radio show all gates will be functional this weekend after contractors struggled to complete renovations to the home-side stands due to rain the past few weeks.
Construction won’t be entirely finished by Saturday, Banks added, but all restrooms and entrances will be open to the public. He previously said the stadium will be at “85-90 percent.”
Southern spent the summer widening the concourse area under the stands as part of a multi-million dollar construction project. Fans can also enjoy newly painted seats and improved handicapped ramps and rails.
Renovations to the visitors side are expected to begin immediately after the final home game this season.
Protect our turf
Southern has yet to lose in A.W. Mumford Stadium since the installation of artificial turf in 2016, going 8-0 during that run.
The Jaguars put their current home win streak of nine games on the line against Langston this weekend.
“Anybody who comes into that stadium is going to come into the jungle and the jungle is going to be rocking,” Odums said. “We want our fans to be obnoxious. We’re not into making it comfortable. When we go on the road, they aren’t rolling out the red carpet.”
Last chance success
Southern showed dramatic improvement on third down from Game 1 to Game 2.
The Jaguars converted 7 of 15 on third downs against Louisiana Tech to go with a perfect 2 for 2 on fourth down.
Against TCU the week before, Southern converted just 3 of its 14 third-down tries, killing many of its drives before they could even begin. Southern was forced to punt before gaining a first down on seven separate drives in the season opener.
But even with the added success, Odums is still challenging his team to push further down the field.
Both of Southern’s longest drives of the night — 14 and 13 plays, respectively — ended without a touchdown against the Bulldogs. They settled for field goal attempts on both drives, having the first blocked and the second sail through the uprights.
"I really thought that was the difference in the game to have a (14-play) drive where we didn't get any points and then a (13-play) drive where we didn't get any points, that changed the momentum of the football game," Odums said.
Injury report
Odums gave no further insight into the health of the Jaguars since declaring several players would be day-to-day this week.
Southern has not suffered any major injuries so far this season, but after two games against FBS programs, the Jaguars are a little beat up.
Cornerback Demerio Houston is one of those players questionable for Saturday’s home opener with a left ankle sprain suffered against Louisiana Tech. The senior said he was hopeful to play, but would be taking a cautious approach to be prepared for the start of conference play next week.
Linebacker Caleb Carter also left last Saturday’s game early with an undisclosed injury but was at practice early in the week.
Odums declined to list any other injuries.
Septuagenarian
With the loss to Louisiana Tech last weekend, Odums has coached 70 games as Southern’s head coach.
Since becoming interim head coach two games into the 2012 season, Odums is 43-27 overall with a 38-15 record in SWAC play. Southern finished in the top 3 of the league in each of the past six seasons.
“Boy, that time flies,” Odums said. “Seems like yesterday was Game 1.”