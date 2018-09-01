Wide receiver Cameron Mackey had a smile stretched across the entirety of his face.
Linebacker Calvin Lunkins raved about the confidence a day like Saturday can inject into a program like Southern.
Coach Dawson Odums was just proud of the effort his team gave for all 60 minutes.
Judging by their reactions after the game, it’d be impossible to tell Southern lost 55-7 to No. 16 TCU this weekend.
As center Jaylon Brinson pointed out, Southern’s win probability before the game was measured in decimals. And from a statistic and scoring standpoint, the host Horned Frogs dominated every aspect of the 2018 season opener.
But all things considered, Southern knows Saturday could have gone much worse.
“We definitely gained confidence because we played our hearts out,” Lunkins said. “We played hard throughout the whole game and that's all coach asks of us."
Odums won’t deny there were mistakes to be fixed and low points to examine.
Southern was out gained nearly 3 to 1 on offense (185-499) and turned over the ball three times with another half dozen close calls.
TCU’s FBS-level offense sliced through the FCS Jaguars for points on nine of its first 10 drives — the lone exception being the drive that ended with the teams going into the locker room for halftime.
A lot of those numbers were inflated as the game went on as TCU controlled possession for more than 33 minutes, depleting the reserves of Southern’s bench and wearing down the defense. Odums estimated the Jaguars used “98 or 99 percent” of the 85 players who dressed out for the game.
But Southern also saw cornerback Timothy Thompson start the game with a pass breakup in the end zone that eventually forced a field goal on the opening drive, and a repeat performance when the senior did the exact same thing in the third quarter.
It saw itself hold a dynamic punt returner in TCU’s KaVontae Turpin to a long of eight yards in four tries and its defense tighten up in the red zone — although it later gave up a 73-yard return touchdown from freshman Derius Davis.
The unquestioned high point was quarterback John Lampley, making the first start of his career, settling down from a frustrating run of completing 2 of his first 10 passes to throwing the only touchdown a Southwestern Athletic Conference team has ever scored on TCU in three games. His 55-yard pass to Cameron Mackey in the second quarter broke the scoreless streak previously set by Jackson State in 2017 and Grambling in 2012.
With two more games until the start of conference play, Southern sees Saturday as a promising foundation and something to be proud of rather than a blowout to be forced out of memory.
“Like I told our guys, If we can move the ball against this defense, this is the best defense we'll see all year,” Odums said. “If we see another group like that we'll be in trouble again. But for the most part I thought we moved the ball and found a rhythm."
TCU jumped out to an early lead and never slowed down.
By the time Mackey crossed the goal line for Southern, the Horned Frogs led 31-0 and gained 293 total yards compared to the Jaguars’ 106.
Southern had little answer for quarterback Shawn Robinson, who casually threw for 182 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two more.
The Horned Frogs didn’t let up until the final minutes of the game after coach Gary Patterson gave his players what looked like a stern speech at halftime, ending with him telling Fox Sports, “We need to have more sense of urgency,” before heading into the locker room.
“We did what we needed to do, but we're going to have to play a lot better starting with this week,” Patterson said post game.