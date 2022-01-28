Southern sophomore guard Diamond Hunter is most comfortable when she is on the basketball court confusing opposing defenses with her ability to shoot from the outside or drive to the basket.
This season, as Hunter adjusted to transferring in from Sam Houston State, she felt pressure that began to creep into her game. A former standout player at Liberty High, Hunter had to finish her recovery from an ACL injury last February, and then reacquaint herself with playing in front of family and friends.
“Going away to Sam Houston, I didn’t have a lot of people looking at me,” said Hunter, who sat out seven months before beginning to train again in October. “Just being back at home and coming off an ACL injury was a lot of pressure. Now I’m more comfortable and I’m getting back in the groove of things.”
Hunter’s resurgence has benefitted Southern (8-10, 6-1 SWAC), a defense first team that has occasionally lacked offensive punch. Her numbers in SWAC play tell the story.
In seven conference games, Hunter has averaged 8.6 points including a season-high 17 in a 78-64 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. In those games, she made 11 of 19 3-pointers and 22 of 39 (56.4%) from the field.
“Defense is big on this team so I want to do that and play my role trying to score the ball and help my team out,” Hunter said.
Southern takes to the road this weekend and will face Alcorn State (2-12, 1-5) at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The Jaguars get their shot at first-place Jackson State (9-6, 7-0) on Monday at 5:30 p.m.