PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — With his team trailing by 31 points, Prairie View quarterback Jalen Morton dropped back to pass and found a familiar target.
It was the wrong target. Again.
Southern defensive back Jakoby Pappillion intercepted his second pass of the night and ran it back 8 yards as the Jaguars’ sideline erupted.
It was the Jaguars’ fifth interception in Saturday night's stunning 38-0 win over Prairie View, and it put an exclamation point on Southern’s most dominant win of the season.
While Southern’s offense put on a show with some new wrinkles, the Jaguars defense held strong, shutting down the top offense in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.
“As a defensive unit, we played lights-out,” defensive back Demerio Houston said. “We are playing at a really high level right now, but I feel like we can get even better.”
The Jaguars (3-3, 2-1) held the Panthers to 139 yards in the first half after PV came in averaging a conference-best 473.2 yards and 33.5 points a game.
The Panthers (3-4, 2-1) finished with 312 yards, but more than half of them came after the Jaguars led 31-0.
The last time the Panthers were shut out in a SWAC game was 2005 — ironically against the Jaguars, 38-0.
“I wouldn't say they shut us down, but I take my hat off to coach (Dawson) Odums,” Prairie View coach Eric Dooley said. “I thought they had a great game plan and came out and executed in all three phases of the game.”
Southern came into the game with only three interceptions through five games. The Jaguars doubled that number before halftime.
Pappillion was joined by Houston, Montavius Gaines and Caleb Carter with interceptions. Having it happen against Morton was even more impressive.
The Panthers quarterback was the two-time reigning SWAC offensive player of the week, having combined for 852 yards of offense against Grambling and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Coming into the game, Morton had 13 passing touchdowns and had averaged 237.8 passing yards with just two interceptions. He also was averaging 80.7 yards rushing per game.
The quarterback was held to 16 yards rushing in the first half, completing 10 of 20 passes for 118 yards. He was sacked three times to go with the three early interceptions.
“We wanted to come out fast and finish fast,” Gaines said. “We knew (Morton) would stare down his receiver, so we just wanted to get our hands on the ball and get it back to our offense.”
Three of the five interceptions were tipped by SU defenders as the front seven put pressure on Morton all game.
Jordan Lewis had two first-half sacks, and Calvin Lunkins and Timothy Thompson shared Southern's third sack. Lewis added a fourth sack in the second half.
The Jaguars defense set the tone early. On PV’s eight first-half possessions, the defense forced five punts and three interceptions. The Panthers’ longest drive was only 35 yards.
Carter led Southern's defense with 5½ tackles. Twenty more SU players contributed with at least one tackle.
“We are playing great, but we need to build off of this game,” Gaines said. “We have work to do, and we are not done yet.”