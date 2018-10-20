1. WHAT WE LEARNED: Southern didn't magically solve its offensive woes by starting Ladarius Skelton at quarterback. The third-year sophomore, making his second start, was not able to replicate his explosive debut. He left Saturday’s game with an ankle injury, and 271 yards of total offense were enough when the defense continues to shut down opponents — but the defense might not always be there to save the Jaguars. No matter who the quarterback is, they need to fix their consistency issues.
2. WHAT’S TRENDING: Southern appears to have solved its issues with slow starts. The Jaguars have now scored on their opening possession in each of their past two games. Now they have to keep that spark over the course of 60 minutes. The defense is doing its part, disrupting its opponents game plan but the offense can’t let penalties and turnovers derail what would otherwise be strong drives.
3. FINAL THOUGHTS: Once again, the defense continues to look stout while the offense lags behind. If the defense plays like it has the past two weeks, then the offense can afford some lulls. But if the Jaguars ever slip and need to fight back into a game, that might be a little shaky. Games against Jackson State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff give good opportunities to work out final kinks before the Bayou Classic next month.