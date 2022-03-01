Julian Gonzales broke open a tight game with his second home run, and Southern’s losing streak extended to seven games in a 7-3 loss to McNeese at Lee-Hines Field on Tuesday.
Southern hit and pitched reasonably well but committed four errors that led to four unearned runs. The Jaguars got solo home runs from Jovante Dorris and Tremaine Spears but left six runners on base and hit into two double plays.
“I hope we never play another night of defense like we played tonight,” Jaguars coach Chris Crenshaw said. “That was tough to watch, that was stuff we have worked on. Stuff we do on a daily basis.
“We beat ourselves tonight with the errors. We got some hits, we got runners on base and hit into two double plays, but that’s baseball. We need to have some luck on our side.”
The Jaguars (2-7) trailed 4-3 going into the eighth inning but Tre’ Obregon singled to lead off and Gonzales hit a two-run homer over the right-center field fence off Enrique Ozoa. The Cowboys (7-2) added another run on a single by Payton Harden, a throwing error by Ozoa and a base hit by Peyton Johnson.
Southern had eight hits through six innings but struck out 13 times. McNeese’s fourth pitcher, Cameron Foster, went the final three innings and struck out nine of the 11 hitters he faced to close the game.
Dorris got Southern off to a fast start when he hit the first pitch by McNeese starter Burrell Jones out of the park for his second homer. Gonzales tied the game with his first homer. The Cowboys made it 2-1 on a double by Harden, a steal and a wild pitch by starter Khristian Paul.
Throwing errors by Paul and shortstop Caleb Tart scored another run in the third, and a throwing error by third baseman Hunter Tabb put Jordan Yeatts on second base. He later scored on a sacrifice fly by Johnson.
Spears led off the fourth with his second homer of the season. Back-to-back doubles by Dorris and JJ Rollon drew Southern to within 4-3, but the Jaguars couldn’t do much against Foster. He walked one batter and hit another.
“We put some good swings on some balls,” Dorris said. “We have to lay off a few more pitches and things would go our way. He (Jones) threw a fastball right where I wanted it and I hit it hard.”
Paul allowed one earned run in four innings and Crenshaw got perfect innings from Nyles Banks and Jerry Burkett. Ozoa, the Jaguars All SWAC closer, pitched the final three innings.
“Banks is somebody we’re going to need,” Crenshaw said. “We’ve got to find a way to get him in there so he can be good on the backstretch when the games really matter. Ozoa threw well. He just left one ball up.”
Crenshaw said he wasn’t sure of the status of infielder Hunter Tabb, who was hit on the left hand by a pitch and didn’t take his last at-bat.
The Jaguars now hit the road for the next 11 games over 24 days before returning home March 25 for the SWAC home opening series against Grambling.