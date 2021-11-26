Feed the backs
It took all season, but the Southern running game is finally at full strength with four backs who have taken turns leading the team in rushing during a game. Jerodd Sims is the best and most polished, but senior Devon Benn might get the start in his final game in his hometown of New Orleans. The offensive line has been as good as advertised, so there’s no reason not to hand off 75% of the time. Bubba McDaniel has been good with his play-action fakes, which has led to some long scoring passes. No doubt offensive coordinator Zach Grossi will go there. Southern’s offense is rare in the SWAC, whose teams mostly employ pure spread formations. It can be effective and should be Saturday.
Upset watch?
Can Grambling be as bad as advertised? The Tigers somehow won two SWAC games and beat Tennessee State in a season where they never got more than 268 yards of offense in a game. There’s something deeper there than coaching or talent. This is a program that produced a Black national title five years ago. The Tigers have some young talent, including its quarterback of the future, Noah Bodden. There’s also salvation in the transfer portal for teams looking for a turnaround, and the Grambling brand is always good for attracting talent. But the 2021 version of the Tigers has a chance to show how good it really is with a week off and a chance to avenge last year’s beatdown in Shreveport.
Rollins factor
Love him or hate him, Jason Rollins has done a credible job as head coach of the Jaguars, although it appears unlikely he will get the job full-time. His players adore him, and he took the interim job with only three months before the start of preseason camp. It was a good move for continuity. However, credible doesn’t go far when expectations are always stratospheric, and Southern fans let their feelings be known on social media. The Jaguars look awesome at times but twice couldn’t get a yard or less when otherwise it might have resulted in victories. Injuries played a part, but all coaches deal with that. If Rollins isn’t kept, he deserves another shot elsewhere. His players certainly will lay it on the line for him Saturday.
Leave it on the field
There’s no tomorrow, and both sides will play like it. Both coaches will coach like it. That should provide sparks and intense play, which is all the fans can ask for. Both teams feel the sting of disappointment for seasons unfulfilled, but getting back on the gridiron chases the blues away and gives them one last chance to shine. With all these athletes have gone through to have 11 opportunities to play, none should be wasted. Look for lots of fourth-down gambles and some trick plays as both coaching staffs empty their playbooks. Sometimes, the teams with the least amount to lose put on a show worth remembering on the way to winning the game.