The Southwestern Athletic Conference spring football season has perhaps not been more bittersweet for anyone than Grambling senior middle linebacker Treylan Dunn.
A former star at East Feliciana High School, Dunn waited in the wings patiently for four years before emerging as a starter in the Tigers’ shortest season.
As thrilled as he is to take the field in Saturday’s 47th Bayou Classic against Southern at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, it will also be his farewell game. Like all seniors, he’s eligible to return for the fall season because of an NCAA eligibility waiver, but he has bigger plans.
“I’ve already graduated and I’m close to getting a masters degree in criminal justice,” said Dunn, who is third on the team with 20 tackles. “I want to be a state trooper or work for the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) at the federal level. It was tempting to come back. I talked to my parents and really thought about it. I wanted to move on with my life.
“Even though the season hasn’t gone our way, it was great getting out there with teammates that are like your brothers. It’s been a lot of fun, making plays in front of the fans.”
Grambling (0-3) has had a rough time trying to play through the COVID-19 pandemic. Its past two games were canceled because of virus issues, leaving Dunn with a four-game season to celebrate his breakthrough. Coach Broderick Fobbs is appreciative of the way he learned and what he learned while backing up star linebackers like De’Arius Christmas and Malcom Williams.
“Treylan is a leader on our team,” Fobbs said. “He’s had the pleasure of learning from some exceptional people, and he’s fallen into the mode of some of those guys. He’s graduated, done everything the right way. He’s finally got an opportunity to show what he can do. He might not be the player Christmas and Williams were, but he’s a very steady and reliable player for us and a leader in the locker room.”
Dunn (6-foot-1, 235 pounds) entered the season with seven career tackles and a fumble recovery but has been consistent during a season of Grambling inconsistency.
“I saw it coming. I was the linebacker who had been here the longest and I knew the defense like the back of my hand," he said. “The coaches believed in me and let me handle the play-calling. It’s been a thrill.
“We had some great linebackers who I was playing behind and I learned a lot from them. I waited my turn and tried to get better every day. I finally got my opportunity. It’s been a great journey. I’ve tried to be a leader, showing the young dudes what to do.
Dunn was an all-district running back and defensive end at East Feliciana but made the transition to linebacker. Although he was a reserve, he notched two SWAC titles and a Black College national championship during his stay.
“Those guys (Christmas and Williams) taught me how to be a better linebacker, how to play the position at a high level. The technical stuff, the mechanics, being physical with your hands, and how to read the play," he said. “I’ve learned a lot about being mature, to be a man and be responsible, always doing the right thing will carry you a long way in life. I had great coaches that were like father figures.”
After two weeks of waiting, he’s also excited about his first Bayou Classic start.
“It’s the most exciting game you play in,” he said. “It’s always been the biggest game on our schedule. Southern recruited me my junior year. Grambling swooped in and got me. I have three cousins who played at Grambling. I’ll have some family there, my mom will be there supporting me.
“It’s been a rough season. There was a lot of adversity. We want to go out on a high note.”