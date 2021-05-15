Southern defensive lineman Jordan Lewis on Saturday became the first Southwestern Athletic Conference player to win the Buck Buchanan Award.
Lewis won the award, named after the Grambling legend, as the FCS's top defensive player. He is the fourth HBCU athlete to win the award and first since Norfolk's State's Deon King Mathis in 2015.
The Ocala, Florida, native earned 89 votes — including nine first-place votes. He finished ahead of Presbyterian linebacker Colby Campbell and VMI linebacker Stone Snyder in the race. Prairie View’s Storey Jackson was tied for 11th.
Lewis, a junior, led FCS in sacks (10½), tackles for loss (15), tackle yardage for loss (82), sack yardage (73) and sacks per game (2.1).
Lewis was previously honored as SWAC defensive player of the year and HBCU defensive player of the year.
He was named to the first-team defense for the STATS Perform All-America and the American Football Coaches Association’s FCS All-America teams while being named to the Associated Press’ FCS All-America team’s second team.