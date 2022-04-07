It would be forgivable for Southern to enter this weekend’s series at last-place Alcorn State with an air of superiority.
The Braves (2-21, 1-8 in SWAC) are last in the SWAC West Division and by a long way in the major statistical categories: batting average (.206), earned run average (17.31) and fielding percentage (.909).
Jaguars coach Chris Crenshaw isn’t buying it.
“I don’t care what the numbers say, they’re going to be the Yankees when we arrive at their stadium,” Crenshaw said. “Our guys know. I tell them all the time the weekend is a three-game playoff. We’ve got to win the weekend. That’s the goal always.
“They (numbers) go out the window when teams play Southern. We’ve got to show up to play.”
The series gets underway Friday with a 6 p.m. game in Lorman, Mississippi, followed by a 3 p.m. Saturday start and a 1 p.m. Sunday wrapup.
Crenshaw, whose team is 9-19 and tied for first in the SWAC West with Grambling and Prairie View, has cause for concern. His team has been inconsistent throughout the season, only recently catching and holding some momentum in a sweep of Texas Southern last weekend. It was the first time since the first two weeks of the season the Jaguars won back-to-back games.
The Sunday victory was a microcosm of the season. The Jaguars played poorly in the early innings but rallied from an 8-3 deficit to win 10-9 in the 10th inning on a bases loaded walk to Mike Latulas.
“After winning those two games Friday and Saturday, we didn’t have that intensity as (TSU) had,” Latulas said. “They started scoring and we started losing so we were like ‘We can’t let this happen.” Coach talked to us and said we were better than that, go show it.”
Southern has been dealing with some injuries. Crenshaw said catcher Gustavo Nava Sanchez will be out another four to five weeks after surgery to remove a hamate bone in his throwing hand. Also, out three weeks is Hunter Tabb, who reinjured a fractured hand in batting practice last week. Crenshaw said senior infielder Zavier Moore hasn’t played recently because of knee issues.
But Crenshaw found a combination that worked last weekend. Jaylon Mack is entrenched at third and Jaylen Armstrong had a big weekend in centerfield.
Armstrong started the last two games of the series and had six hits in seven at bats with three RBI and four runs scored. He’s been sharing center field with AJ Walter and Isaiah Adams.
Tremaine Spears has raised his average to .310 in recent weeks. He had two hits and two RBI last Sunday, including a key run-scoring double. He was also robbed on a leaping catch by TSU shortstop Justin Cooper that would have plated the go-ahead run in the eighth inning.
JJ Rollon leads Southern with a .336 mark and O’Neill Burgos is batting .304.
The Jaguars’ got strong starting pitching from Joseph Battaglia and Anthony Fidanza and the bullpen finally stopped the bleeding as closer Enrique Ozoa pitched the last three innings for the Sunday win.
Still, Alcorn looks hapless. Southern has played five more games and has 99 fewer walks issued. Twice this season the Braves have allowed 32 runs in a game. Alcorn has hit only four home runs and is averaging three runs per game.
The Braves top hitter, Jamaal Green, is batting .247, one of only four batting in the .200s. Jermel Ford (0-5, 7.82 ERA) is the top pitcher.