A new basketball season is underway, but the Southern men’s basketball team hasn’t forgotten about its last campaign.
With three weeks left in the 2021-22 season, the Jaguars were in first place in the SWAC with a 10-3 record. Suddenly, shots that fell early in the season weren’t going down, and a pair of home losses punctuated a 3-3 finish.
Instead of earning the top seed in the SWAC tournament, Southern was third. The Jaguars exited in the first round with their third loss of the season to Grambling.
“We didn’t finish because we stopped shooting the ball,” Southern coach Sean Woods said. “Defensively, we stayed with it, but we couldn’t throw the ball in the ocean. It's never happened to me before, but I guess it happened for a reason because these guys are hungry. We know we left something on the table last year.”
Gone are guard Jayden Saddler, last year’s assist leader and third leading scorer, and top rebounder Damien Sears. Still, the Jaguars return most of last year’s production including forward Tyrone Lyons (13.7 points, 5.0 rebounds), forward Terrell Williams (9.3 points, 3.6 rebounds) and guard Brion Whitley (11.7 points, 66 3-pointers).
Lyons was named to the preseason all-SWAC first team two weeks ago. He is the first Jaguar to pick up that honor since Jared Sam before the 2017-18 season.
“Knowing there are expectations helps create some momentum going into the season,” Lyons said. “I don’t really look at those accolades. That will come if I just play my role and keep doing what I can to help the team win.”
Also picking up a preseason SWAC nod was guard Bryson Etienne, who was named to the second team. Etienne averaged 8.8 points and made 39 3-pointers last season.
Southern will also have four other forwards who transferred in from junior colleges, all of which made it to the NJCAA national championship tournament in March. Of that group — Festus Ndumanya, Jalen Reynolds, and twins Jaronn and Jariyon Wilkens — Ndumanya and Reynolds had the biggest impact in last Thursday’s 91-44 exhibition win over Tougaloo College.
Ndumanya scored eight points and grabbed seven rebounds while Reynolds helped out with six points and four boards.
“My staff and I did a really good job bringing in the pieces that we needed, which was shooting and physical toughness. I think we did that,” Woods said. “All the JUCO guys made it to Hutch (last season). We recruited nothing but winners.”
As it typically does, Southern begins its season by playing 12 of 14 nonconference games on the road. The conference schedule is more favorable than last season, when Southern played single games against Alcorn State and Jackson State on the road.
Southern will again play those teams once, but both games will be in Baton Rouge. Replacing those road games will be visits to Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Mississippi Valley, the teams that finished at the bottom of the SWAC standings last season.
“This is a special season,” Lyons said. “The pain, that feeling we had at the end of last season is rolling into this year. We’ve got a lot of guys back, and with the new faces jumping on board, its a good feeling.”