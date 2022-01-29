Southern nearly overcame its worst first half of the season, but, in the end, Alcorn State had just enough gas left in its tank to edge the Jaguars 68-64 in Lorman, Mississippi.
Southern trailed 30-19 at halftime before climbing back into the game. Brendon Brooks hit a 3-pointer with six minutes left to give Southern a 52-51 lead, but the Jaguars turned the ball over on their next three possessions.
Isaiah Rollins’ baseline jumper tied the game 56-56, a shot that preceded Oddyst Walker’s spinning drive in the lane that started a 6-0 Alcorn run. Southern came back one last time.
Tyrone Lyons hit a 3-pointer to pull Southern within 64-61, and the Jaguars twice had possession of the ball while down three points in the last 30 seconds. The teams ended up trading free throws on their final possessions with Southern making 3 of 4 while the Braves sank 4 of 4.
Free-throw shooting turned out to be the difference in the game. Southern, which was whistled for 24 fouls, made 4 of 7 free throws for the game. Alcorn rarely missed as it sank 25 of 28 at the line while committing only 13 fouls.
The loss drops Southern (11-9, 6-2 SWAC) into a first-place tie with Alcorn (7-13, 6-2) in the conference standings. Florida A&M and Grambling were at 5-2 before playing road games on Saturday, and had a chance to join the leaders at the top of the standings.
Jayden Saddler scored 18 to lead Southern. Terrell Williams (12) and Brooks (12) were also factors, but Lyons (6) and Brion Whitley (5) were held below their season averages.
Keondre Montgomery led four Braves in double figures with 15 points. Walker, a former standout at The Dunham School, added 10 points and seven rebounds.
In the first half, Southern made just 8 of 23 shots and sank to season lows for field goals made and attempted in a half. The 19 points it scored was also its lowest for a half.
Alcorn went up 47-37 after Dontrell McQuarter’s basket with 11 minutes left to play. After that, the Braves missed their next nine shots from the field.
During that time, a span of nearly seven minutes of game time, Southern limited Alcorn to four free throws and outscored the Braves 15-4. The defensive run was broken when Dominic Brewton converted a three-point play to give Alcorn a 56-52 lead.
After its first half struggles, Southern came back to make 17 of 27 shots in the second half, and finished the game having made 25 of 50.