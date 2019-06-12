Southern University’s leading receiver and team captain, Kendall Catalon, is transferring to Arkansas, Jaguars coach Dawson Odums confirmed Wednesday.
Catalon, a 5-foot-9, 180, junior wide receiver from Mansfield (Texas) Legacy High School, told Odums he felt Arkansas was the best place for him and he will join his brother, Jalen, who signed with the Razorbacks in the 2019 recruiting class. Coaches on the Arkansas staff were familiar with the elder Catalon, having recruited him while they were at SMU.
“He’s a great kid who did well while he was here,” Odums said. “It was a decision he thought was best for him. I wish him nothing but the best and appreciate his time here. He said he thought about it and prayed about it and Arkansas was the best fit for him. He gave us everything he had.
“It’s part of the college athlete culture. You prepare your guys for the 'X factor' — injury, ineligibility, a transfer — different variations of adversity you encounter with a team. To be good, you have to overcome the X factor, the unknown. If you have the right culture created, you can overcome it. It’s going to happen."
Catalon helped the Jaguars win the Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division title and finish 7-4 last season, catching 33 passes for 424 yards and five touchdowns — including an 80-yard scoring play to help the Jaguars break a three-game losing streak in the Bayou Classic. He also ran the ball eight times for 69 yards and two scores.
Odums said Catalon is not a graduate transfer and therefore will have to sit out a year before becoming eligible at Arkansas. He did not redshirt at Southern, so he will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Catalon was one of the team leaders as captain, but Odums said he isn’t concerned about a void in that area with multiple seniors on the roster. He also praised the team’s depth at wide receiver.
“We’ve got a lot of seniors on that side of the ball this year,” Odums said. “Jaylon Brinson, Jodeci Harris, Jeremias Houston ... a lot of guys can step up and become leaders.
“We’re getting senior wide receiver Hunter Register back from an injury; he’s a big playmaker. Jamar Washington and Cameron Mackey are senior wide receivers, and senior Daelon Richardson and junior Tyler Brown are two guys that need more reps to showcase their talent.”