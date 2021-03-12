Early in the third quarter of the SWAC tournament women’s semifinal between third-seeded Southern and No. 2 Alabama State, there was a sequence of events that exemplified the type of game it was for the Jaguars.
Chloe Fleming made a steal near midcourt and had an uncontested path to the goal. However, instead of converting a layup, Fleming missed the shot. Alabama State got the rebound and worked the ball up court for an inside basket of its own.
Alabama State took advantage of its opportunities all game, and went on to defeat Southern 69-60 at the Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.
Southern (12-11) missed its first five shots from the field when it fell behind 11-1 and never led in the game. Alabama State (16-3), which lost twice to Southern during the regular season, advances to play in Saturday’s championship game.
“We had 15 turnovers in the first half and in a semifinal game like that, every opportunity that you turn over and give away, that’s another opportunity for them,” Southern coach Carlos Funchess said. “They really didn’t put a lot of pressure on us early. We just didn’t come out ready to play, and that’s on me.”
Genovea Johnson led Southern with 19 points and seven rebounds. Amani McWain and Fleming each scored 10, but the Jaguars looked out of sync offensively except for a run in each half.
Southern trailed by as many as 13 points in the second quarter, but a 13-4 spurt the Hornets lead down to 29-25 with a minute left in the half. After a turnover, a chance to get closer was unfulfilled when Tyniesha Metcalf missed a jumper.
Looking for a chance to increase its lead before halftime, Alabama State (16-3) took advantage. Aniyah Smith scored on a drive to push the Hornets lead to six points, and they added two free throws with 1.7 seconds left in the half following a Southern turnover and foul at midcourt.
Alabama State led 33-25 at the half.
“We missed scoring opportunities and they capitalized on theirs,” Funchess said. “That’s what I talked to the young ladies about after the game. We played hard enough and had an opportunity to win the game, but we did not make plays.”
Southern scored on its first three possessions of the fourth quarter when it sliced a 13-point Alabama State lead down to 54-46. The Jaguars had three chances to get closer, but missed two shots and had a turnover.
Jayla Crawford, who led Alabama State with 22 points, scored the Hornets first 11 points of the game. She was joined in double figures by Ayana Emmanuel with 14 points, and Shmya Ward with 11 points and eight rebounds.
“It feels good to get revenge,” Crawford said. “Knowing how much this game meant, it was important to go to the championship game, but also it was important because they beat us twice during the regular season.”