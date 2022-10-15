1. What we learned
The Jaguars can play fast and win tough. They came out blazing, looking like they wanted to blow out their old rival and held on to win with a strong defensive stop. The Southern defense came up with a big fourth-down stop with a little over a minute to play and have yet to allow a second-half touchdown in SWAC play. The offense went conservative in the second half but made just enough yardage to get the job done.
2. Trending now
Southern wide receivers continue to make spectacular catches. This time, it was August Pitre and Cassius Allen with touchdown grabs. Jaguars quarterback BeSean McCray has grown to trust his wideouts. Allen made a nice jump-ball catch for the deciding touchdown in the second quarter. Even though the Jaguars were limited in the second half, they finished off the game with runs of 8 and 23 yards by Jerodd Sims in the final 1:19.
3. Final thoughts
The Jaguars won a huge divisional game, beating the first-place team for the second straight week. Southern now owns the tiebreaker over Alcorn and Prairie View, last year’s champion. Next week, they kick back at homecoming against nonconference Virginia Lynchburg before the final gauntlet — Jackson State, Florida A&M. Mississippi Valley State and Grambling. The Jaguars are in position to get their first conference title since 2013.