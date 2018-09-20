Southern’s strategy was to treat the first three weeks of the 2018 season against non-conference opponents like a makeshift preseason.
The Jaguars used the time to gain experience, tinker with the lineup and find which schemes worked best for this team.
Time officially runs up at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Ready or not, Southern opens its Southwestern Conference schedule against Alabama A&M in Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, as part of the Gulf Coast Challenge.
With each game counting toward the SWAC standings from here on out, there’s no more chances to experiment or install.
The Jaguars are ready for the challenge.
"We know when it comes to SWAC play it's all or nothing," said wide receiver Kendall Catalon. "Whoever has the most wins goes to the Celebration Bowl. Our mindset is that we're in the playoffs now and we can't lose anymore games."
Southern was able to answer a few of the burning questions it posed before it went to TCU three weeks ago for the season opener, like who the starting quarterback would be (John Lampley) and if the new additions to the wide receivers would be able to contribute right away (yes).
Others were not so simple.
Southern is still looking for a play maker on the defensive side of the ball, especially with cornerback and captain Demerio Houston missing last week’s home opener with an ankle sprain, leaving him questionable for Saturday.
A dominant No. 1 rushing option has also been slow to develop so far, despite Southern averaging 136.3 yards per game, the fifth most in the SWAC. Lampley leads the team with 53.7 yards per game while Devon Benn is close behind at 51.7 yards.
And others, still, rose up through the process.
“This will be the fourth game of the season and hopefully we can start fast,” coach Dawson Odums said. “It’s been a challenge at the start of the football games, but when you start fast, you give yourself a chance to create some momentum, especially on the road, neutral-site football game.”
Alabama A&M might be one of the better schools to to play for any lingering questions surrounding Southern before hosting Alcorn State in Week 5.
The Bulldogs were picked to finish fourth of five in the SWAC Eastern Division, only Mississippi Valley State behind them. They finished 3-4 in conference last season, including a fourth-straight loss to Southern 35-14.
Southern is also excited it won’t have to make the nearly 8-hour trip Huntsville thanks to Alabama A&M forgoing their rightful home game this season to facilitate the Gulf Coast Challenge.
While the game is expected to continue in future seasons, Southern spokesman Chris Jones said the school has not been contacted about any future games.
If nothing else, Saturday promises to provide plenty of sparks between two teams well acquainted with one another.
“I know (defensive coordinator Mark DeBastiani),” Odums said. “We’ve known each other, we played against each other and he’s going to stop the run. That’s what we do first, try to run the football, so it ought to be a good chess match.
“There’s a lot of familiarity, the guys know each other and hopefully we can go down there and take care of business.”