Four weeks ago, Southern looked like a scuffling baseball team. The Jaguars were five games behind first place Prairie and looking like they would have a hard road in the SWAC tournament.
But the Jaguars have been on a tear, winning eight of their last nine to surge into a first-place tie going into the final weekend of league play.
Southern (21-28) plays its final non-conference game of the season Tuesday at UNO’s Privateer Park at 6:30 p.m. before the final SWAC weekend series against Alcorn State beginning Thursday. All SWAC teams start their upcoming series on Thursday to allow for an extra day off before the tournament which begins May 25.
“I’m proud of how they responded and played all weekend,” Jaguars coach Chris Crenshaw said. “Everybody did their part, pulled their own weight. Some people are starting to get comfortable and some who were injured are starting to get back. We played a lot of people, they’ve been competing all year, just waiting for an opportunity.”
Southern looked like the complete team befitting of its reputation as the dominant SWAC program. The Jaguars scored 24 runs on 33 hits, the pitchers allowed 11 runs and the defense committed only two errors in three games.
Offensive contributions came up and down the lineup. O’Neill Burgos had six hits and five RBI; Hunter Tabb also had six hits and the biggest came in the finale with a three-run double to push Southern into the lead. Justin Wiley and Jaylen Armstrong had four hits each at the bottom of the order and Tremaine Spears, although he had only two hits, both were run-scoring singles to get the Jaguars going in Game 2.
Joseph Battaglia, who is making a bid for SWAC Pitcher of the Year, had his third complete game in the opener, Christian Davis allowed one run in six innings as a replacement for usual Game 2 starter Anthony Fidanza. And Nick Wilson got the save in the finale with a perfect inning that included two strikeouts.
Pitching was Crenshaw’s biggest concern entering the season and has made the biggest improvement among the three major areas. Overall, Southern pitchers walked 12 and struck out 23 while yielding only 19 hits. The Jaguar staff held Brayden Johnson, the league’s top hitter (.418) to three hits — all singles — in 12 at-bats with one RBI.
“Those guys did what we talk about all the time, throw the ball over the plate, make the hitters make decisions and try to stay ahead in the count,” he said. “Battaglia, Ozoa and Khristian Paul have been good leaders. Grad assistants Jacob Snyder and Will Allen have helped a lot. We knew what we had with Joe, it was trying to figure out everybody else. Some of those guys showed they could compete hard.”
UNO (27-21) has won four of its past six games and has shown strength with a victory against LSU and taking two of three from Oklahoma. Second baseman Amani Larry is batting .370 with six homers and 49 RBIs while outfielder Pearce Howard is batting .343 with seven homers and a team-best 61 RBIs.