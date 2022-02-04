The Southern women’s will have its work cut out for it this weekend when it hosts Alabama A&M and Alabama State.
The two schools come into the weekend tied for third in the SWAC standings, one game behind Southern (9-11, 7-2). Both are also among the top four rebounding teams in the conference while Southern, which split two road games last week, is near the bottom.
“Both teams are very good,” Southern coach Carlos Funchess said. “Alabama State finished second last year and Alabama A&M was fourth, and they returned just about all of their players. We’re going to have to bring our ‘A’ game.”
Alabama A&M (8-11, 6-3) is up first, and takes on Southern at 3 p.m. Saturday. Alabama State (7-11, 6-3) plays Southern at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
On Monday at league front-runner Jackson State, Southern threatened to snap the Tigers 24-game winning streak before faltering in the fourth quarter. JSU hurt the Jaguars with its work on the offensive boards and went on to outrebound Southern 39-22.
Southern is 11th in the SWAC averaging 32.8 rebounds per game, but uses quickness and defense to even things out. The Jaguars lead the conference in turnover margin (plus-6.0) and steals per game (12.14), and hold opponents to 63.4 points an outing.
Amani McWain leads Southern in scoring (11.4) and rebounding (5.4). Alabama A&M’s Dariauna Lewis has twice been named the SWAC player of the week and averages 14.3 points and 11.1 rebounds. Emanuel Ayana averages 12.9 points to lead Alabama State.