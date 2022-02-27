As hard as it was for Southern to watch Bethune-Cookman’s Marcus Garrett sink a game-winning 3-pointer with less than one second remaining in Saturday’s overtime loss to Bethune-Cookman, the Jaguars have no choice but to move on as quickly as they can.
Southern (15-12, 10-5 SWAC) is still in the hunt to win the regular-season conference title, but it trails both Texas Southern (14-11, 12-4) and Alcorn State (12-15, 11-4). The Jaguars need both teams to lose at least once and, with Texas Southern and Alcorn playing Monday night at TSU, at least one of them will.
To have a chance, Southern will need to find a way to win after losing its last two games in the final seconds. The Jaguars host Florida A&M (12-15, 10-6) at 8 p.m. Monday.
Florida A&M is coming off a 79-73 win at Grambling on Saturday. The Rattlers built a 14-point halftime lead and then held on in the second half after the Tigers sliced their deficit to one point.
“They’re going to come in with some confidence after beating Grambling. We have to know that and be ready,” Southern coach Sean Woods said.
M.J. Randolph, the SWAC’s top scorer at 19.1 points per game, scored 18 to lead four Rattlers in double figures against Grambling. The Rattlers were outrebounded but shot 51.1% from the field.
Southern already has a win over FAMU, having defeated the Rattlers 80-66 on Jan. 8 in Tallahassee, Florida. Southern led 36-35 at halftime, and used an 18-4 run early in the second half to create separation. Florida A&M got no closer than 10 points down the stretch.
Jayden Saddler led five Jaguars in double figures with 14 points. He also pulled down a team-high seven rebounds, handed out five assists and had four steals.
Brion Whitley, who scored 12 in the first game with the Rattlers, made 9 of 14 shots against Bethune-Cookman and led the Jaguars with 26 points.
“Brion didn’t settle for the 3. He drove like we wanted him to and he did some good things,” Woods said. “He was only 2 for 6 from (3-point range) so he drove the ball. He got to the line seven times and made six so that was big.”
Southern’s free-throw shooting was an asset against the Wildcats. The Jaguars made 18 of their first 19 at the line, and finished the game 23 for 29. Southern also won the rebounding battle 27-20.
Southern women
As the Southern women’s basketball team heads into the final week of the regular season, its scenario is not a complicated one.
Jackson State, undefeated through 15 SWAC games, has clinched the regular season title. Southern (12-14, 10-5) is in fourth place, a half-game behind Alabama State and Alabama A&M, who are tied for second at 11-5.
Southern’s final two games are at Alabama State and Alabama A&M, leaving the Jaguars with a direct route to the No. 2 seed for the SWAC postseason tournament if it wins out.
First, Southern must take care of business in its home game Monday against Florida A&M (3-23, 4-12). Game time is 5:30 p.m. at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
The Jaguars defeated the Rattlers 71-55 in Tallahassee, Florida, on Jan. 8, in a game that was close for three quarters. Southern led 45-43 going into the fourth quarter before Nakia Kincey scored 11 points to spark the Jaguars’ win. In the final quarter, Kincey made three 3-pointers on her way to scoring a team-high 16 points. Genovea Johnson added 14 and Amani McWain scored 12.
“We put a lot of pressure on them and created some turnovers to pull away a little bit. They have some good pieces,” Southern coach Carlos Funchess said of FAMU.
One of those pieces, Dylan Horton, has missed the Rattlers' last seven games because of injury. Before that stretch, Horton was FAMU’s leading scorer averaging 16.6 points per game.
Horton scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds in FAMU’s first meeting with Southern while teammate Anisja Harris pitched in with 17 points.