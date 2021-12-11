The Southern women got off to a slow start on Saturday afternoon against Wiley College, but it didn’t take long for them to find their comfort zone.
After falling behind by six points in the game’s first four minutes, Southern turned up the defensive pressure and went on to defeat Wiley College 76-56 at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
Southern (2-5) has been looking for improvement inside and it got that from Raven White. The 6-foot-1 junior had her best game of the season with 17 points and nine rebounds, both team highs.
Also pitching in were Nakia Kincey with 12 points and six rebounds, and Diamond Hunter and Aleighyah Fontenot, each with 10 points.
Southern’s full-court defense pressured Wiley College (3-6) all game, and forced 35 turnovers. After a hot start, the Wildcats finished the game shooting 35.8% (19 of 53) from the field.
Aleah Pressley led Wiley with 17 points and 13 rebounds, but also had a team-high 10 turnovers. Kayja Jackson scored 16 for the Wildcats.
Southern had trouble hanging on to the ball at times, and had 18 turnovers. They took 80 shots and made 31 to shoot 38.8%.
Southern built a 40-29 halftime lead, and quickly extended that in the third quarter. White scored inside twice and Fontenot made a 3-pointer as the Jaguars took a 51-35 lead. Late in the quarter, White scored off an offensive rebound to give the Jaguars a 59-43 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Wiley could get no closer than 12 points in the final quarter. Southern’s final lead of 20 points was its largest of the game.
Wiley College was sharp to start the game. The Wildcats made five of their first six shots, including Pressley’s 3-pointer that gave them a 10-4 lead with 6:35 left in the first quarter. Southern responded by forcing six turnovers to spark a 14-2 run.
Diamond Hunter started the run with a 3-pointer, and added another basket off an offensive rebound.
Southern led 20-16 after one quarter.
In the second quarter, White scored off an inbounds to cap an 8-0 run as Southern took a 28-16 lead. Fontenot scored in the lane to give Southern a 40-25 lead. The Wildcats picked up two baskets in the final minute of the half to pull within 11 points.