The Southern men head to Alabama for their final regular-season road trip clinging to faint hopes of earning the top seed for the SWAC postseason tournament.
The Jaguars (16-12, 11-5) are currently in third trailing Alcorn State and Texas Southern, but need help to catch Alcorn. The Braves won this season’s only meeting with Southern 68-64 on Jan. 29, and defeated Texas Southern twice.
Alcorn hosts Mississippi Valley and Arkansas-Pine Bluff in its final two games, and a win in either game will give the Braves the regular-season SWAC title.
Southern can lock up the second seed if it defeats Alabama State (7-21, 6-10) on Thursday and Alabama A&M on Saturday. A split of the two would leave the Jaguars hoping TSU loses its final game against Prairie View on Saturday.
For now, the Jaguars' immediate focus is on their game against Alabama State at 8 p.m. Thursday night in Montgomery, Alabama.
“They are tough at their place,” Southern coach Sean Woods said. “We’ve got to take one game at a time and be ready. We’ve got to come up with a strategy for them, limit them with our defense, and be ready to play. We’ve got to come up with that tournament mentality right now.”
Southern turned in a tournament-ready rebounding effort on Saturday in a 58-51 win over Florida A&M. The Jaguars grabbed 41 rebounds while limiting the Rattlers to just 21. It was Southern’s largest rebounding advantage of the season.
The top individual rebounding efforts came from the bench with Jason Holliday pulling down nine boards while Damian Sears grabbed eight. Reserve J’Quan Ewing came in to get six rebounds and scored eight points.
Offensively, Jayden Saddler led the way with 15 points, his best outing since he scored 18 against Alcorn.
“That’s our best rebounding outing all year, so that tells me something,” Woods said. “Mentally, a sense of urgency is coming and we’re not leaving any room for error as far as limiting teams to one shot on every defensive possession.”
Southern won its first meeting with Alabama State 72-58 in Baton Rouge on Feb. 7. Led by Tyrone Lyons 11 points and 13 rebounds, Southern pulled down a season-high 43 rebounds. Southern took a 39-28 lead at halftime and led by as many as 19 in the second half.
For Alabama State, Isaiah Range scored 18 points, and Juan Reyna made three 3-pointers and scored 15.