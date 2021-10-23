Southern threw the mother of all homecoming parties on the Bluff on Saturday only to have it all ruined by a fast-rising alumnus looking for his own celebration.

Former Jaguars assistant and graduate Eric Dooley walked into A.W. Mumford Stadium with his Prairie View Panthers and thoroughly dominated the Jaguars in a 48-21 victory before a stadium packed with 24,580 fans.

Southern (3-4, 2-2 SWAC) stayed close for a half, but the game unraveled quickly with a flurry of mistakes by the Jaguars early in the third quarter. Southern answered a Panthers' touchdown with a 56-yard touchdown pass from Bubba McDaniel to Marquis McClain, but PVU put up the next 27 points to start an exodus from the stadium as the fourth quarter began.

The balanced Panthers (6-1, 5-0) shredded the Southern defense for 504 yards. Lyndemian Brooks and Jaden Stewart combined for 191 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, and quarterback Jawon Pass threw for 280 yards and two more scores.

The victory puts the Panthers on a collision course with Alcorn State (5-2, 4-0) as the only remaining unbeatens in the West Division. It was the first victory for Dooley against his alma mater where he received a master's degree in 2005 and served as a coach on Pete Richardson’s staff from 1997-2010.

Southern got short scoring runs from quarterback Ladarius Skelton early and late, but the No. 1 rushing attack in the SWAC couldn’t sustain anything. The 130 yards rushing were more than 100 yards fewer than its per game average coming in. Southern had only 250 yards total for the game.

Three second-half turnovers by the Jaguars led to 17 points for the Panthers. The Southern defense couldn’t finish possessions, allowing the visitors to convert 8 of 13 third-down tries.

“They lined up to stop the run and said, ‘If you’re going to beat us, beat us over the top,’ and we weren’t able to convert on those balls over the top to get them out of the box,” Southern coach Jason Rollins said. “We pride ourselves on being strong in the trenches and they had their way with us in the trenches tonight.

“You lose the turnover battle and the rushing battle, things tend to spiral out of control. We played against a good football team. They capitalized on our mistakes. We have to get better.”

It was the Jaguars' worst SWAC loss since a 48-7 defeat to Alcorn State in 2015 and the most points by a league foe since Alcorn won a 48-31 decision in 2017.

The homecoming celebration was the first since the 2019 season because of COVID-19 restrictions in the spring season. Southern kept the fans happy for a half thanks to interceptions by Ray Anderson and Jakobi Jones, but Pass gave his team the lead for good with a 27-yard TD throw to Donovan White.

The trouble started on the third-quarter kickoff. Kobe Dillon tried to run the ball out of the end zone despite fumbling it and was stopped at the Jaguars' 15-yard line. On third down, McDaniel overthrew an open receiver and safety Drake Cheatham intercepted and returned the ball to the Southern 18.

Two plays later, Lyndemian ran 13 yards to make it 21-7 less than two minutes into the half. Southern answered on McDaniel’s TD throw to McClain but the Panthers came back with the first of two Luis Reyes field goals to start the 27-point spurt.

After PVU’s defense got a stop, Pass, a transfer from Louisville, handed off four consecutive plays to set up a 56-yard TD pass to a wide-open Evan Fairs with 56 seconds left in the third quarter.

“As a team, we struggled finishing the game,” said Southern linebacker Ray Anderson, who had nine tackles and a pass breakup. “We had great energy and the right mindset. We came with a great game plan. We did what we could.”

Southern plays host to Alcorn State next week but has all but been eliminated from the division race. The Jaguars would have to win out and hope Prairie View loses its last three games.

“We have to take it one day at a time,” Rollins said. “You have to fight. You can’t lay down and look at where you are in the rankings because there’s still a lot of football left to be played.”