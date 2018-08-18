Southern's quarterback race may be hitting its final stages.
With two weeks until the Jaguars go to Fort Worth, Texas, to take on TCU for the season opener, coach Dawson Odums said his staff will evaluate the scrimmage film and begin to make a depth chart.
Odums fell short of saying a starter would be named any time soon, maintaining the strategy of letting the race play out in the first few games.
“We’ll have a better plan of how we’ll do it,” Odums said. “Whether we name a starter or not, that’s not first on the agenda. It’s about having a plan that allows our offense to execute at a high level. Whatever that plan is, whether that’s naming a starter, understanding or shortening down the playbook or being able to call plays according to what each guy is good at.”
Southern listed John Lampley, Bubba McDaniel and Ladarius Skelton as the top three quarterbacks at the start of preseason camp.
As he’s done all preseason, Lampley took most of the first-team snaps in Saturday's scrimmage with McDaniel running with the second team and Skelton with the third. McDaniel got limited time with first-team snaps while Skelton took a few near the end of the day.
Lampley was first quarterback to find the end zone when lofted a 30-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Christian Branch. Skelton also threw a TD pass.
“I think once we get done meeting, come Monday, we’ll be able to decide how we want to go moving forward with our quarterback position,” Odums said. “I think we’ve got to look at the film. Looking out there, it’s hard to say who had a good day and who had a bad day. But we’ll look at it and put out a depth chart according to play count.”
Rising Profit
Every day is better than the last for Darbbeon Profit.
The sophomore running back is regaining his confidence after sitting out last season with a hamstring injury.
Profit ran with the second-team offense Saturday behind starter Devon Benn. The old injury didn't seem to affect him.
“The good thing about Profit is that it’s mental,” Odums said. “As you keep going, you start to feel confident about your approach to the day. When you watch them run the ball, you get back to why we recruited him. He had a devastating injury, he missed a year, but I saw a lot of confidence from him today and I saw that injury and passion he normally brings.”
Learn the names
It’s only been a few months since Hunter Register left Minnesota for Southern.
It’s been even less — only two weeks — since Trey Smith arrived from Miles College.
But the two transfer wide receivers are quickly climbing the depth chart.
Smith and Kendall Catalon were the first-team receivers Saturday, with both receiving plenty of early looks. Smith is also returning punts and kicks behind Demerio Houston.
“(Smith) showed up and he’s been one of the better surprises since he’s been here,” Odums said. “He works hard, he’s dedicated to the game, he has a great IQ, he caught on to the offense real quick and he’s just worked, worked, worked and got better each and every day.
“Before it’s all said and done, people are going to be asking who he is.”
Register had to wait to get on the field, but was one of two receivers to catch a touchdown.