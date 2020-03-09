The Southern men's basketball team is ready for a run in the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament.
The Jaguars (16-15, 13-5) proved that — and earned the SWAC’s No. 2 seed — with an 89-80 overtime win Saturday over regular-season champion Prairie View.
The top-four seeding allows the Jaguars to host the first round of the SWAC tournament. They'll take on No. 7 Alabama State (8-23, 7-11) at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (30 minutes after the conclusion of the women's tournament game against Prairie View) at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
It's been quite a turnaround for Southern since a 3-13 start that included a three-game losing streak to start SWAC play. After that, the Jaguars won six straight, then lost road games at Grambling and Jackson State before winning their final seven regular-season games, all of them by double-digit margins except for the overtime game Saturday.
“This team is at another level mentally,” Southern coach Sean Woods said. “They’re so confident in their ability to win games. We’ve been through all the storms. Now we know how to react and play.”
That run of 13 wins in 14 games includes a season sweep of Alabama State.
Southern won the teams' first meeting in Baton Rouge 80-71 on Jan. 25. Alabama State whittled a 19-point Southern lead down to three with 3 minutes left in the game, but Brendon Brook’s 3-pointer swung momentum back to the Jaguars.
Darius Williams led five Jaguars in double figures with 14 points.
On Mar. 22, Southern held the Hornets to 25.5% shooting and was in control the entire second half of a 56-44 win at Montgomery, Alabama. Micah Bradford scored 12 points, and Amel Kuhljuhovic added 10 points and nine rebounds.
Southern is 10-1 at home.