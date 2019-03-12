It wasn’t supposed to be this hard.
The top-seeded Southern women's basketball team won nine more conference games than No. 8 Mississippi Valley during the regular season — but on Tuesday night in the quarterfinals of the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament, the Jaguars were mired in an offensive funk for most of the night.
Not until Skylar O’Bear and Brittany Rose made back-to-back 3-pointers with less than two minutes to play did Southern finally take control, turning back the Devilettes 51-44 at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
Southern (18-12) shot 29 percent from the field (17 for 58) and didn’t score on consecutive possessions until there were seven minutes left in the third quarter.
The Jaguars didn't score on back-to-back trips again until O’Bear and Rose hit 3-pointers late in the fourth quarter.
“I don’t know what was going on,” Southern coach Carlos Funchess said. “Maybe it was the pressure or a little excitement from being in the bright lights of a tournament. We’ve just got to play better basketball.”
The Jaguars will get that chance at noon Friday when the tournament shifts to Birmingham, Alabama, for the semifinal round. They will face fourth-seeded Grambling, which defeated fifth-seeded Texas Southern.
Rose led Southern with 14 points while O’Bear scored nine. Taneara Moore grabbed 12 rebounds as the Jaguars won the rebounding battle 51-37 — but 23 turnovers and poor shooting helped Valley (6-24) stay close.
Valley led by as many as four points in the fourth quarter, and was ahead 39-38 with two minutes left to play.
O’Bear answered with a long 3-pointer from the left wing, but Valley’s LaKendra Bassett scored on a drive to tie the score at 41. Rose then connected on a 3-pointer rom the right wing, and the Jaguars never trailed again.
Valley’s Desiray Mosely was called for an offensive foul on the ensuing possession, and Southern made 7 of 8 free throws in the final 20 seconds to seal the win.
“Being the number one seed, not to diss (Valley) for their ranking, but we didn’t play to our potential today,” O’Bear said. “We didn’t come out as aggressive as we should have, but we stuck with it and pulled through.”
Neither team shot the ball well in the first half. Southern made 7 of 32 shots from the field, good for 21 percent, but was still better than Valley. The Devilettes made just 4 of 32 shots (13 percent).
Southern led 13-9 after one quarter, but the offense nearly came to a halt in the second, making just 1 of 11 shots in the first four minutes of the second quarter.
Rose finally gave the Jaguars a 17-11 lead when she made two free throws with 3:20 left to go in the half. Southern added one more basket when Alyric Scott scored off an offensive rebound.
Despite their shooting struggles, the Jaguars outscored Valley 6-3 in the second quarter and took a 19-12 lead into halftime.
Rose took advice from the Southern coaching staff, and it eventually paid off.
“I got down on myself because I was missing so many shots, but the coaches just told me to keep shooting it,” Rose said.