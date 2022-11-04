SOUTHERN at FLORIDA A&M
WHEN: 5 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Bragg Memorial Stadium, Tallahassee, Fla.
TV: ESPNU
Radio: KQXL-FM, 106.5
What’s at stake
The Jaguars' destiny is back in their control, thanks to Alcorn State's 23-16 overtime win at Prairie View on Friday night. If Southern wins out and Texas Southern loses to Jackson State (as expected), the Jaguars would have the Southwestern Athletic Conference Western Division title. But a loss probably snuffs out their chances. This is no piece of cake. The Rattlers have always been a tough out, especially in their own stadium, and they’re on a six-game winning streak. FAMU looks like the second-best team in the league.
Key matchup
Southern DEs Trey Laing and Ckelby Givens vs. FAMU OTs Morgan Moore and Cameron Covin: The Jaguars have gotten great production out of their ends, both newcomers who have played strong assignment football while also making plays. Laing leads the team with 12 tackles for loss and Givens has 6½. The duo has combined for 6½ sacks. Moore and Covin lead an improving offensive line, which has allowed only 15 sacks in eight games, second best in the conference. Southern will need to pressure QB Jeremy Moussa. Laing and Givens have provided a steady pass rush all season.
Players to watch
Jaguars: Southern TE Gregory Perkins had some early success but hasn’t caught a pass in the last four games. He’s a good option when the Jaguars are looking for short throws to keep the chains moving and he’s the best combination of receiver/blocker they have. CB Kriston Davis has been solid as a starter since Day 1 and opposing quarterbacks usually avoid throwing to his side of the field.
Rattlers: The SWAC’s leading receiver, WR Xavier Smith, will be a main concern of the Jaguars secondary, likely drawing double-team coverage. Smith isn’t a big play guy but leads the SWAC in catches (63), yards receiving (703) and touchdowns (eight). LB Isaiah Land is a force who makes plays from sideline to sideline and in the passing and running game. He has five sacks and six QB hurries.
Facts and figures
FAMU coach Willie Simmons coached at Prairie three seasons (2015-17), preceding Eric Dooley there. ... The Rattlers lead the all-time series 34-26-1. ... Southern’s last appearance in Tallahassee was 2019, a 27-21 loss. ... Southern’s last victory against FAMU was a 21-14 victory in 2012 and the Jaguars haven’t won in Tallahassee since 2001. ... The teams did not play from 2013 through 2018. ... FAMU has two players from Louisiana on its roster, DE Kyle Jackson from New Orleans and RB Brian Beck from Baton Rouge . ... Southern has gone 13 straight games without a 100-yard rusher. The last was Kobe Dillon, who had a school-record 267 yards at UAPB last season.
Numbers worth knowing
1: Turnovers for the Southern defense in its past two games.
7: Rushing touchdowns for FAMU, second-fewest in the SWAC.
18: Rushing touchdowns for Southern, tied for second-most in the SWAC.
Southern 27, Florida A&M 22
Coming off a loss and facing a quality opponent tests the mettle of a team and the Jaguars have a sense of embarrassment after being dominated by Jackson State’s defense. I see them coming out strong and taking the fight to the Rattlers, who have been winning without balance to their offense. Southern’s front seven should be able to close off the FAMU running game and come after quarterback Jeremy Moussa with a strong rush and force some interceptions. Expect Southern to play with a sense of urgency from start to finish and the game to come down to the final possession.