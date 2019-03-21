The Southern women’s basketball team has a tall order in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
The Jaguars (20-12), seeded 16th, will play Mississippi State (30-2), the top-seeded team in the Portland Region. As if defeating the Bulldogs wasn’t hard enough anywhere, Southern is tasked with winning at Starkville, Mississippi, where MSU has compiled a 44-2 record the past three seasons.
Tip-off is approximately 8:30 p.m. Friday. The game will be televised as part of ESPN2's whip-around coverage.
“We’re loose,” Southern coach Carlos Funchess said of his Southwestern Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament champions.
“We came out and practiced hard. As usual, we just prepped and tried to get ready for our next opponent. It just happens that our next opponent is probably one of the three or four best teams in the country.”
A big reason, literally, for Mississippi State’s success has been the play of 6-foot-7 center Teaira McCowan, who gives the Bulldogs one of the most dominant inside players in the women’s game.
McCowan leads the Bulldogs with 17.8 points per game and is second nationally averaging 13.5 rebounds, including a national best 5.75 offensive boards per outing. She has had double-doubles in 27 of MSU’s 32 games this season and shoots 65.5 percent from the field.
“She’s special,” Funchess said. “She might be the first player picked in the WNBA draft. She’s a once-every-15-or-20-year type of player, and she’s almost unstoppable in the paint.”
Mississippi State went 16-2 in the SEC winning the regular-season championship. The Bulldogs defeated Arkansas 101-70 on Sunday in the SEC tournament final. Included in the regular-season SEC total were two wins over LSU, both of which featured typical performances by McCowan.
In a 68-35 win at LSU on Jan. 21, McCowan had 13 points and 20 rebounds. On Feb. 28, McCowan’s 25 points and 13 rebounds led host MSU to a 76-56 win.
“They also have some good guard play,” Funchess said. “They do a great job pressuring the ball, and their forward (Texas A&M transfer Anriel Howard) is also a great rebounder.”
Howard averages 16.2 points and 8.3 rebounds. Guards Jordan Danberry (13.0 points, 1.8 steals) and Jazzmun Holmes (7.6 points, 5.4 assists) direct a Bulldogs offense that is second nationally with an 86.1 per game scoring average.
Southern doesn’t have anyone who averages as many individual points or rebounds, but it has a bench that goes as deep as 12 players.
Top scorers are Skylar O’Bear (9.2), Alyric Scott (9.1), Brittany Rose (7.5) and Courtney Parson (7.5). The Jaguars' leading rebounders are Scott (6.1) and Taneara Moore (5.7).
Senior guard Danayea Charles, who missed Southern’s past two games after being injured in an auto accident, has practiced with the team the past two days and is expected to play. Charles averages a team-high 3.5 assists.
“It's probably going to come down to rebounding the basketball and hitting shots,” Funchess said. “Scoring will be big for us because they’re going to score. With the size they have and the shooters they have on the perimeter, they’re going to score some points. We just want to go out and play the best that we can.”