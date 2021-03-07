The Southern basketball teams received their seedings and assignments late Saturday night for the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournaments this week in Birmingham, Alabama.
The Jaguars women (11-10, 11-4 SWAC), who finished the regular season with a 53-50 win at Texas Southern on Saturday, is the No. 3 seed and will open against No. 6 Alcorn State (7-12, 7-8) at 11 a.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals.
The Southern men (8-10, 8-6) are the No. 5 seed and face rival Grambling (11-11, 9-6), the No. 4 seed at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals.
In the SWAC's normal tournament format, the No. 5 seed would travel to No. 4 for the quarterfinals, but the SWAC moved all games to Birmingham for this year's tournament to limit travel and more easily follow COVID-19 protocols.
The champions of both the men's and women's tournament receive an automatic berth to the NCAA tournaments, which will be played in the Indianapolis area for men and the San Antonio area for women.
The women's team beat Alcorn in both meetings this season, 57-51 on Jan. 30 in Lorman, Mississippi, and a 72-47 rout on Feb. 27 in Baton Rouge.
The winner of that game will take on either No. 2 seed Alabama State or No. 7 Texas Southern in the women's semifinals at 11 a.m. Friday. The Jaguars went 3-0 against those two possible opponents.
The women's championship is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday. All women's tournament games are available online on ESPN3.
On the men's side, Southern and Grambling split two close games this year, with the Jaguars winning 61-55 at Grambling on Jan. 9 and the Tigers taking the rematch 72-69 on Feb. 6 in Baton Rouge.
The winner will face either top seed Prairie View or No. 8 seed Mississippi Valley in the semifinals at 8:30 p.m. Friday.
The men's final is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday on ESPNU. All other men's tournament games are available online on ESPN3.
SWAC men's tournament glance
At Birmingham, Ala.
Quarterfinals
Wednesday's games
Game 1: No. 2 Jackson State vs. No. 7 Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 2 p.m.
Game 2: No. 1 Prairie View vs. No. 8 Mississippi Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday's games
Game 3: No. 3 Texas Southern vs. No. 6 Alcorn State, 2 p.m.
Game 4: No. 4 Grambling vs. No. 5 Southern, 8:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Friday's games
Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 2 p.m.
Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 8:30 p.m.
Championship
Saturday's game
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m., ESPNU
SWAC women's tournament glance
At Birmingham, Ala.
Quarterfinals
Wednesday's games
Game 1: No. 2 Alabama State vs. No. 7 Texas Southern, 11 a.m.
Game 2: No. 1 Jackson State vs. No. 8 Mississippi Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday's games
Game 3: No. 3 Southern vs. No. 6 Alcorn State, 11 a.m.
Game 4: No. 4 Grambling vs. No. 5 Alabama A&M, 5:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Friday's games
Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 11 a.m.
Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Championship
Saturday's game
Semifinal winners, 1:30 p.m.