1. What we learned
If the Southern men’s and women’s basketball teams rebound as well as the football team did Saturday, both will have strong seasons. The Jaguars suffered a heartbreaking loss to Texas Southern last week but dominated Arkansas-Pine Bluff from the opening kickoff, ruining the Lions’ homecoming on a beautiful, crisp autumn afternoon. The defense nearly pitched a shutout and had four interceptions. The offense pounded away with its fearsome running game, riding freshman tailback Kobe Dillon to reassert itself in the SWAC race against the reigning West Division champs.
2. Trending now
Dillon showed Southern’s running back depth is practically bottomless. He rushed for a SWAC record 267 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries, only four after halftime. The previous record was held by Southern’s Lenard Tillery with 245 against Prairie View in 2016. A quarterback in the spring season, Dillon wanted to get on the field, and the Jaguars coaching staff accepted his request. Devon Benn, Craig Nelson and Jerodd Sims have all been slowed by injuries, but Dillon showed unstoppable power and speed on TD runs of 40, 45 and 75 yards. Coach Jason Rollins might want to consider limousine service to keep Dillon healthy.
3. Final thoughts
The Jaguars are far from done and now get into the literal homestretch of their schedule, with four consecutive games at A.W. Mumford Stadium. It’s quite a gauntlet: Prairie View, Alcorn State, Florida A&M and Jackson State, who finished Saturday with a combined 12-1 SWAC record. This victory provides a huge confidence booster and should help fill the stands for the strong finishing kick. If the Jaguars can continue to avoid injuries and get some of their injured players healthy, they’re as capable as any of winning the crown.